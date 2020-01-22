Selena Gomez Admits ‘Rare’ Reaching #1 Feels ‘Inauthentic’ Because She Asked Fans To Stream Album 

Selena Gomez has a lot to celebrate! The singer’s new album, ‘Rare’ is No. 1 on the charts — her third No. 1 record to date. Yet, she admitted that she’s feeling ’embarrassed’ because of how ‘often’ she asked fans to stream ‘Rare.’

Selena Gomez is feeling a mix of emotions as her album Rare takes the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The singer, 27, reacted to the news in a post on Instagram, where she admitted that the news made her feel a bit agitated.

“It’s officially out! I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album. It felt inauthentic,” she admitted in reference to a video she shared last week asking fans to help Rare reach No. 1. “Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget,” she continued. “All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love.”

Rare marks Selena’s third studio album. The prior two, Revival (2015) and Stars Dance (2013) both nabbed No. 1 spots after their respective releases. Selena’s previous albums, back by the band The Scene — When the Sun Goes Down (2011, No. 3), A Year Without Rain (2010, No. 4) and Kiss and Tell (2009, No. 9). The only Gomez album to miss the top 10 is the greatest hits package For You, which peaked at No. 24 in 2014 —were all top 10 albums on the Billboard 200.

(Photo credit: Selena Gomez/Instagram)