See Message
Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez Admits ‘Rare’ Reaching #1 Feels ‘Inauthentic’ Because She Asked Fans To Stream Album 

Selena Gomez
Shutterstock
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
New York, NY - - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez is seen rocking her own merchandise as she heads to Bang Bang tattoo parlor after her Rare album release party in NYC. The singer spent about an hour inside the popular ink shop after a whirlwind week promoting her new album. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1186 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
New York, NY - Selena Gomez showcases her simple yet effective fashion sense while stepping out for dinner at Nobu in New York City. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Editor

Selena Gomez has a lot to celebrate! The singer’s new album, ‘Rare’ is No. 1 on the charts — her third No. 1 record to date. Yet, she admitted that she’s feeling ’embarrassed’ because of how ‘often’ she asked fans to stream ‘Rare.’

Selena Gomez is feeling a mix of emotions as her album Rare takes the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The singer, 27, reacted to the news in a post on Instagram, where she admitted that the news made her feel a bit agitated.

“It’s officially out! I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album. It felt inauthentic,” she admitted in reference to a video she shared last week asking fans to help Rare reach No. 1. “Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget,” she continued. “All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love.” 

Rare marks Selena’s third studio album. The prior two, Revival (2015) and Stars Dance (2013) both nabbed No. 1 spots after their respective releases. Selena’s previous albums, back by the band The Scene — When the Sun Goes Down (2011, No. 3), A Year Without Rain (2010, No. 4) and Kiss and Tell (2009, No. 9). The only Gomez album to miss the top 10 is the greatest hits package For You, which peaked at No. 24 in 2014 —were all top 10 albums on the Billboard 200.

Selena Gomez on Instagram

(Photo credit: Selena Gomez/Instagram) 