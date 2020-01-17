Roddy Ricch Fans Think He’s Mocking Selena Gomez’s Attempt To Dethrone Him On #1 Album Spot

Selena Gomez and Roddy Ricch are in a tight race for the No. 1 album spot! Sel took notice and called on her fans to help ‘Rare’ overcome Roddy’s ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.’ The rapper seemingly responded and the internet is going wild.

Selena Gomez and Roddy Ricch are in a tight race for No. 1 album! The singer’s third studio album Rare and the rapper’s debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial are currently topping album sales and dominating music charts — all while with Sel’s ex, Justin Bieber‘s “Yummy” isn’t too far behind in singles rankings. Sel caught wind of the news that Rare could fall into the No. 2 spot behind Roddy, and issued a call to action to her fans on Instagram Stories.

“I just found out that my album is neck-to-neck with another incredible artist,” she said in a since expired series of videos. “I told people before that, you know, it’s not about numbers for me, but I would love for the most important album I’ve ever released to become No. 1. So, if you don’t mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me,” she explained, urging that Rare going No. 1 is “something I’ve dreamed about for so long. But, regardless, I just hope that you guys are enjoying it and that it’s something that you all can just enjoy and have. So, no worries. Either way, I’m happy.”

Not too long after, Roddy took to Twitter with a tweet seemingly responding to Selena’s PSA. “Stream ‘Rare’ by Selena Gomez,” the rapper wrote in a tweet that included a flame emoji. Some fans took it as a supportive tweet to the singer, while others thought that Roddy was mocking Selena’s “cry for help.”

Roddy Ricch and Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/ks5xmNKWXi — Trey! (@treyals) January 16, 2020

Roddy Ricch is just trolling anyone trying to take #1 from him 😂😂😂 First Justin Bieber and now Selena Gomez… https://t.co/3fzWVj2s4q — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) January 17, 2020

One fan, who found the situation comical, reacted in a tweet that read, “Roddy Ricch is just trolling anyone trying to take #1 from him. First Justin Bieber and now Selena Gomez.” Memes quickly traveled around the internet, with many fans joining the narrative that Roddy was “trolling” Selena. She, on the other hand, hasn’t responded to the buzz.

Something else fans pointed out was a tweet Roddy sent just six days early. “Stream ‘Yummy’ by Justin Bieber,” the rapper tweeted alongside a muscle emoji on January 11. While that tweet didn’t grab as much attention his the one about Selena, it’s now sparking a debate about whether or not Roddy is just trolling everyone or supporting everyone. We’re going to say this is all friendly fun!