Niall Horan Gushes Over Selena Gomez’s New Album ‘Rare’ & Fans Beg Them To ‘Get Married’

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan fueled dating rumors after they were spotted getting dinner last year! While the pair are just friends, they have both been supportive of each other’s new music.

Niall Horan, 26, is officially a #Selenator. The former One Direction member spilled that he listened to Selena Gomez‘s latest album, Rare, and gushed about how good it was! “niall, have ya listened to selena’s new album yet ?” fan @artomhoran tweeted, attaching a super sweet black-and-white photo of the pair. “Yes and it’s brilliant,” Niall sweetly responded on Monday, Jan. 13. The original photo of the pair was taken from Selena’s BFF Courtney Lopez’s Instagram account and featured Niall, Selena and the group dining at Los Angeles hotspot Osteria Mozza.

Selena and Niall fueled romance rumors after they were seen enjoying dinner together that same night back in October. They were surrounded by friends, suggesting the scenario was far from romantic — but he did have his arm around her in the pic, which made fans wonder. Just days later, Selena was posting up a storm about Niall’s latest single and urging fans to stream it! Niall later clarified the rumors in an interview with Australia’s 90.9 Brekkie Crew on Dec. 3. “Do I have a girlfriend? I don’t, no,” he confirmed. “I’m very much single. Very much single.” For her part, Selena has said numerous times in recent interviews that she has been single for two years.

The case may be closed, but that didn’t stop wishful thinking fans from hoping these two could one day get together! “pls marry each other,” @rarewmyb suggested. “Beautiful two loves 😏❤,” @niallfans posted, while @emanuellymaci10 stated “I love you both together.” We mean, they do look pretty hot together. Others were dying to know his favorite song (no reply yet) and absolutely begging for a collab between the two artists! “You are such a supportive friends,” another shared.

Yes and it’s brilliant — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 13, 2020

Selena recently opened up about her love life on Apple Music’s Beats 1, and revealed why she usually dates other famous people. “You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through. You’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it’s interesting and fun,” she told host Zane Lowe. “But the problem with that is that you end up… Whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people, and not even for yourself. There’s almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together.’ Whatever it is. It’s like, you just need to decide within our world if it’s for you, or is it for show?” Sounds a little bit like she was referencing her years-long on-again, off-again relationship with ex Justin Bieber, 25.

As for Niall, he is seemingly happily single — but was recently hit on by Lizzo, 31, while at the same radio studio! “[Lizzo and I] we’re passing in the corridor, I was like, ‘Ah! Lovely to meet you!’ Gave her a big hug and told her…’you’re absolutely smashing it,’” Niall explained to Jimmy Fallon. What happened next is not what we were expecting. “Literally, without missing a beat, she just went, ‘You can smash this!’” Talk about being forward!