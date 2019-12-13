Niall Horan Reveals That Lizzo Told Him He Could ‘Smash’ Her When They 1st Met: ‘I Started Blushing’

Ooh la la — could Niall Horan and Lizzo be music’s next power couple? The Brit spilled the tea about her sassy pick-up line to Jimmy Fallon, and we’re definitely down with this pairing!

Lizzo, 31, is one confident gal! The “Truth Hurts” singer apparently didn’t waste any time to let Niall Horan, 26, know she had her eye on him and Niall spilled all the deets on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “I was in London doing a radio performance in the studio,” the Brit explained. “And she was coming in to do an interview in the studio as well. And someone said, ‘Oh, Lizzo’s here! She’d love to meet you.'” We can already sense where this is going — but we couldn’t have predicted Lizzo’s epic pick-up line!

“We’re passing in the corridor, I was like, ‘Ah! Lovely to meet you!’ Gave her a big hug,” Niall continued to Jimmy Fallon. “‘You’re voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You’re absolutely smashing it.'” How sweet! “And literally, without missing a beat, she just went, ‘You can smash this!'” OMG. Smash, of course, is a slang term for having sex — and we have to give it to Lizzo for being so, um, forward!

Niall then hilariously re-enacted his reaction for us, and we could not stop laughing at his slow clap-open mouth combo. “And I was just like, fair play,” he added. “I actually started blushing myself!”

Niall is happily single at the moment, however, we are loving his new music that happens to be full of inspiring break-up tracks. While he didn’t name any of his exes in the interview, he was dating Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld from Nov. 2017 to Dec. 2018. “There’s all these different sides to a breakup,” Niall added, alluding to his new album. “It’s not all sad, all the time. When you break up with someone, it’s not just like, I’m sitting at a window. I’m looking out. I’m feeling sorry for myself. It’s raining against that window. Sometimes you’re like out on the town, throwing some shapes and you write songs like ‘Nice To Meet Ya!'”

The former One Direction member also dropped the spicy track “Put A Little Love On Me” — but a new sound could make its debut when he takes the SNL stage as musical guest this weekend! “I mean, it’s SNL,” Niall gushed to Jimmy, who was a cast member from 1998 – 2004. “I know you come from there, so maybe not, but for us it’s like the Grammys and SNL are like one and two right next to each other. To get the call from [executive producer Lorne Michaels] to say that you’re gonna be musical guest is pretty sweet. So, I get proper nervous.” We can’t wait to see him take the stage!