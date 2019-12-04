Niall Horan opened up about the romance rumors surrounding him and Selena Gomez and revealed whether or not he’s single when he did an on-air interview with Australia’s 90.9 on Dec. 3.

Niall Horan, 26, is speaking out about his relationship status after there’s been a lot of speculation that he may be more than friends with pal Selena Gomez, 27. The former One Direction singer appeared on Australia’s radio station 90.9 on Dec. 3 and was asked directly about the romance rumors between him and the “Good For You” crooner. “Do I have a girlfriend?” he asked before letting fans everywhere breathe a sigh of relief. “No, I don’t.” Listen to Niall’s interview HERE.

The Irish hunk went into even further details when he admitted to being “very much single, very much single” despite showing love to Selena on many occasions. From putting his arms around her during a hangout in Oct., to posting a pic of himself standing in front a huge ad of her face, to calling her “an absolute sweetheart” on The Social, he proved has nothing but respect for the brunette beauty, but it looks like they are just friends for now.

Niall went on to talk about how it can be tough to be friends with females while in the spotlight because it starts dating rumors no matter what the real situation is. “It doesn’t make a difference, if I am seeing someone or they’re just a friend of mine, I’m going out with them in the media’s eyes,” he explained. “That’s the most annoying part, isn’t it really? You can’t even be friends with a female.”

Despite the difficulty that comes with fame and dating, Niall admitted he’s been focused on his career right now, but is still open to love if it comes his way. “I’m focusing on the job at the minute but I mean, it’s not like you really ever go out of your way to properly look for it,” he said. “If it comes to ya, it comes to ya and if something falls in your way or you meet someone or whatever, then fair enough.”