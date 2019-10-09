Niall Horan Gives Selena Gomez A Shoutout On Instagram & Fans Beg Them To Get Together

Former One Direction member Niall Horan gave Selena Gomez a shoutout on his Instagram story on Oct. 9, and now fans are calling for the two singers to get together.

Could there be romance in the air? Fans certainly hope so! After Niall Horan, 26, posted a shoutout to Selena Gomez, 27, on his Instagram stories on Oct. 9, fans began to petition that the pair — who were rumored to have dated in 2015 after they were spotted getting cozy at Jenna Dewan’s birthday party — should officially get together, and fast! In the pic posted to his stories, Niall is seen posing in front of a large Selena Gomez ad, clad in a casual denim jacket and wearing a smoldering Blue Steel-inspired look on his face. “Hello there Sel,” he captioned the pic.

Fans took to Twitter to encourage Niall and Selena to get the ball rolling on their relationship — which as of now, is just a friendly one. “Tea is selena doesn’t need a man, but niall would be so good for her. Most of the guys she’s been with have been sh*tty in one way or another and niall is the sweetest. They’re on a similar wavelength. Niallena RISE,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Well, it’s a definite improvement from Justin Bieber! So glad hes out of her life! Hes an even bigger idiot since she left him!”

The call for Niall and Selena to take their friendship to the next level comes on the heels of an Instagram pic their mutual friend, Courtney Lopez, posted on Instagram on Oct. 4 outside of Los Angeles restaurant Osteria Mozzo. “With all of our schedules and travel, we don’t get to see each other as often as maybe we would like, but every time we do get to sit down and share a meal together, it makes me emotional and so happy. and seeing my favorite people embrace my now husband makes me want to cry. they’re really all family,” Courtney captioned the pic, which featured Niall and Selena looking cozy next to each other while posing with the group.

Niall Horan + Selena Gomez? I have to SUPPORT! pic.twitter.com/1P9NeUSVMk — Maruchi (@maaruuccii) October 9, 2019

Just one day after their friend posted the group photo on Insta, on Oct. 5, Selena was seen bringing a bag of food over to Niall’s Los Angeles home — less than one week after her ex Justin Bieber married supermodel Hailey Baldwin (again) in a gorgeous South Carolina ceremony. Whatever is going on between these two, one thing is certainly clear: fans can’t wait to see how their friendship and relationship progresses!