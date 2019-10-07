Selena Gomez Appears Sad In New Pic Shared Just Minutes After Justin Bieber’s Wedding Photos Emerge

Selena Gomez shared a selfie curled up in bed looking so sad, and it came right on the heels of ex Justin Bieber’s wedding photos to Hailey Baldwin dropping.

Selena Gomez doesn’t post to her Instagram account very often, so when she does, her 157 million followers take notice. On Oct. 7 she shared a selfie in bed, wrapped up in bed blankets with a close up of her makeup-free face against a pillow looking really sad. Her beautiful brown eyes appeared as if she had been crying and her caption was absolutely heartbreaking, as the 27-year-old wrote “Me, all the time.”

The timing of the post was curious, as just hours earlier, Hailey Baldwin, 22, shared the first clear photos of her wedding day to Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, 25, which happened exactly one week ago on Sept. 30. It showed her stunning lace gown and while the pair has been married since a Sept. 13, 2018 courthouse civil ceremony, the actual sight of the bride and groom dressed in a gown and tux really brought home that they’re husband and wife.

Some fans thought that the photos are what had her down, as a user named qweenbae asked, “Are you sad about Justin? No shade,” while a woman named Melanie added, “Man she looks miserable 😩 It’s almost like she saw the Bieber wedding pics right before this selfie was taken 🤔.” A woman named Lizzie wrote, “i hope both Justin and Hailey feel like SH*T when they see this.”

However, many devoted Selena fans believed her pained looking photo was because of her ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease lupus. When a user named incomusic wrote, “Didn’t Justin post an hour ago about how thugz get married?😂😂😂 Selena out here loving her bed and mourning over Justin,” other Selenators jumped to her defense.

A woman named Ivy responded to incomusic’s comment with, “I don’t so!! She dumped that kid Justin a while ago and Hailey got her leftovers. I believe she’s dealing with symptoms of chronic pain and fatigue from a chronic illness called lupus. I have lupus and many days is hard to get out of bed or the sofa. More compassion is needed rather than judgement.” A user named Drae backed her up, adding “she has lupus duhhh this is what happens to you when you have it.”

A compassionate fan named Mark offered, “How bout I make you some grilled cheese and tomato soup and give you a foot massage while you eat it?❤️,” while user Emy told Selena, “Stay Strong baby , We love you ❤️❤️.” Fan Lara commented, “She’s resting because she pushes herself to be perfect and keeps busy the moments she actually feels well and then her body crashes due to the amount of energy she has to put into her work! Believe it or not a boy is not the cause for all problems! She fights daily battles some can only imagine in their nightmares. Try being empathetic and caring!”