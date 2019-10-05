Selena Gomez Is ‘Emotionally Thriving’ Amid Ex Justin Bieber’s High-Profile Wedding With Hailey Baldwin

Selena Gomez has been living each day to its fullest lately and truly enjoying life with a healthy body and mindset despite her ex Justin Bieber’s recent wedding with Hailey Baldwin.

Selena Gomez, 27, is living her best life! The singer has finally gotten to a place in her mind and body where she feels comfortable and happy, and it’s helping to make things better than ever before for her. “Selena’s doing really well,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s taken charge of her health and has been very consistent with all the important stuff like her nutrition and her sleep and her physical activity so her health is very stable right now. And emotionally she’s thriving.”

In addition to focusing on self-care, Selena’s been surrounding herself with her good friends, who help lift her spirits and keep her thoughts at a healthy pace. “A big part of that is her inner circle, she’s got such a great group of friends around her and they really lift each other up and help each other grow,” the source explained. “She’s been pushing and helping her friends to follow their dreams and she gets a lot of happiness out of seeing them have the courage to go for it. And the same goes for her, they push her too. They encouraged her to take on the project she just finished and it was the best thing she could have done.”

The project is the new Netflix docu-series Living Undocumented, which follows eight undocumented immigrant families and their personal stories about the high costs they must pay to try and live the American dream. It premiered on Oct. 2 and Selena served as executive producer on the special. “She’s been working on it for two years and she has put her heart and soul into it,” the source explained. “She wants to be a change-maker and she’s doing it. Selena feels deeply called to help end this crisis so this isn’t going to be the end of the fight for her by any means. Selena loves her career as an artist, as an entertainer, but she feels equally called to help the world and she is answering that call and it’s very fulfilling for her.”

Selena’s time of fulfillment comes after her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 25, just had a major wedding with wife Hailey Baldwin, 22. The couple celebrated their marriage with many family and friends, including various celebs, in South Carolina on Sept. 30, one year after legally getting hitched at a New York City courthouse in 2018.

It’s great to see Selena and Justin moving on with their lives and embracing their days with gratitude and love!