Niall Horan Gushes That Selena Gomez Is An ‘Absolute Sweetheart’ After Fans Beg Them To Date

Niall Horan revealed what his very first impression of Selena Gomez was in a new interview, as fans continue to wonder whether the pair are getting together as a couple.

Niall Horan, 26, is keeping his cards close to the chest when it comes to Selena Gomez, 27. The former singer took to The Social for a segment called first impressions. During the show’s bit, one of the hosts brought up Selena, asking what his first thoughts of her were. “First time I seen was, she was on Barney,” Niall began amid the laughter of the audience, referring to the songstress’s early days on the children’s program. “She looked cute and she’s an absolute sweetheart, too. And she’s a really good friend right now.”

Unfortunately for fans, that was all Niall was willing to reveal. But Niall and Selena shippers can’t help but think there has to be something going on between the two. Followers were super enticed by Niall’s Instagram story on Oct. 9, when the singer gave Selena a shoutout. In the pic, Niall is seen posing in front of a large ad featuring the “Same Old Love” singer, clad in a casual denim jacket and wearing a smoldering look on his face. “Hello there Sel,” Niall captioned the pic. Fans swarmed Twitter after they saw the post, petitioning the two to get together ASAP! “Tea is selena doesn’t need a man, but niall would be so good for her. Most of the guys she’s been with have been sh*tty in one way or another and niall is the sweetest. They’re on a similar wavelength. Niallena RISE,” one fan wrote.

Of course, Niall’s been on the defense, reminding fans that these are all just rumors. The One Direction member told Sirius XM that he and Selena are just “friends.” “We have the same group of friends. We hang out all the time,” he shared. Niall’s response came swiftly after his and Selena’s mutual friend, Courteny Lopez, posted a pic to Instagram on Oct. 4 of their group of friends, which showed Selena and Niall getting very cozy with one another. Alas, it doesn’t look like the romance is sparking.

"La primera vez que la vi fue en Barney. Se veía tierna. Ella es absolutamente encantadora, también, es muy buena amiga mia" – Niall Horan sobre Selena.pic.twitter.com/48aBtP5i8I — Selena Gomez News (@HechosSelG) October 17, 2019

The pair were actually rumored to be dating back in 2015, after they were spotted getting close at Jenna Dewan‘s birthday party. Since then, Niall had a low-key relationship with actress Hailee Steinfeld, 22, while Selena famously had an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, 25 — who just married (for a second time) Hailey Baldwin, 22. Less than a week after The Bieb’s nuptials, Selena was actually spotted at Niall’s LA home, bringing him bag of food! These two keep fans guessing, but regardless, we can’t wait to see how their friendship blossoms.