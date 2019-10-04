Selena Gomez Reunites With Ex Niall Horan & Raves Over His Song After Justin Bieber’s Wedding

Following her ex, Justin Bieber’s, wedding to Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez reunited with another former flame, Niall Horan, for a fun night out with friends!

Selena Gomez looks to be doing just fine after her ex, Justin Bieber’s, highly-publicized wedding to Hailey Baldwin. On Oct. 3, Selena enjoyed a fun night out with her friends in Los Angeles, and there was one very familiar face in attendance — Niall Horan! Niall and Selena have mutual pals, and they all got together to celebrate the release of the former One Direction singer’s new song, “Nice to Meet Ya.” Courtney Lopez posted a pic of the group with the caption, “With all of our schedules and travel, we don’t get to see each other as often as maybe we would like, but every time we do get to sit down and share a meal together, it makes me emotional and so happy.”

In the group photo, Selena and Niall are standing next to each other, with Niall’s arm wrapped around Sel’s shoulder. Selena looked stunning with longer hair, parted down the middle. She wore an all black outfit and carried a purse at the front of her body, and she had a huge smile on her face. The “Bad Liar” singer also took to Instagram to gush over Niall’s new song. “This came out like 5 min ago…and I’m pretty sure you need to download,” she wrote, along with a screenshot of the track playing on her phone. Interestingly, Justin also released a song — “10,000 Hours,” with Dan + Shay — at the same time as Niall.

Selena and Niall have been friends for years, but toward the end 2015, they sparked speculation that something more might be going on between them after being spotted on various date nights. The fling fizzled out, but clearly, Niall and Selena were able to stay amicable.

Selena via instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/7GBluJwCRO — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) October 4, 2019

Meanwhile, this night out in L.A. isn’t the only time Selena and Niall have been spotted together this year! In February, they both attended Courteney’s wedding, and looked like they had a BLAST. Then, in April, an eyewitness reported that the pair went to a Lewis Capaldi concert together, although the rumor was never confirmed with photo evidence.

Either way, Selena clearly has a good support system to lean on following her ex, Justin’s, headline-making wedding to Hailey. Selena and Justin dated on and off for YEARS before he finally settled down with Hailey in 2018, so it surely can’t be easy for Sel to see the newlyweds flaunting their love so publicly. Luckily, she’s in a good place right now after getting help for her anxiety and depression last year — and, who knows, maybe this reunion will spark something between her and Niall again!?