Selena Gomez & Niall Horan: The Truth About The New Dating Rumors That Fans Are Buzzing About

Selena Gomez is forever being linked to eligible bachelors. Niall Horan is the latest guy she’s rumored to be dating, but HL has the EXCLUSIVE on what’s really happening.

Are Selena Gomez, 26, and Niall Horan, 25, dating? That’s the question that has been on fans’ lips ever since journalist Mike Wass tweeted that he thought he saw the pop stars at a Lewis Capaldi gig on April 3. “The @LewisCapaldi showcase was incredible,” he captioned his clip of the Scottish singer-songwriter performing in an unnamed location. “This guy’s a f***ing star! (Also, unless I’m hallucinating, Selegend & Niall were sitting at the table next to me).”

That one tweet sent Twitter into a meltdown, but an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that – while many fans may have put two and two together and come up with a whole romance, marriage and babies – there’s no truth to the dating rumors at all. “Selena thinks Niall is great and loves his music but they are not boyfriend and girlfriend despite some of the rumors,” a source close to the former Disney star says. “Selena is not really dating right now even though she thinks Niall is cute and totally talented, and she appreciates some of the nice things he has said about her. But she is not in any romantic relationship. She has been spending her time with friends, hanging out, and taking care of herself. Not that she wouldn’t date Niall someday, she’s just not seeing anyone right now.”

Selena has had quite a tough time recently. In March 2018 she split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, 25. Within months he jumped into a relationship with Hailey Baldwin, 22, got engaged, and married the model in September the same year. A month later Selena reportedly entered a mental health facility for treatment. While fans may hope that dating a former One Direction singer may be a match made in pop music heaven, our source tells us that’s not on her agenda right now.

As in Niall Horan and Selena Gomez???😱 — Tess (@Selenas_Sg2) April 4, 2019

“Selena and Niall are very cool with each other and are friends. They have flirted in the past but Selena and dating is just not something she is interested in right now, even someone she thinks that is so cool and nice like Niall,” the insider says. “Selena will find love at her own pace and time, but with Niall it’s just not happening right now because she wants to be the best her before she shares herself romantically with anyone.”