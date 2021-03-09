Selena Gomez Lounges In Floral Dior 2-Piece At Home In Sexy ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Selena Gomez is absolutely stunning on the April cover of ‘Vogue’ magazine, which was shot at her lavish Los Angeles mansion. She models a strapless Saint Laurent dress on the cover and more designer looks in the outdoor shoot!

There’s nothing like waking up to a new Selena Gomez cover. The “Selfish Love” singer, 28, welcomed Vogue into her Los Angeles home for an intimate shoot and candid conversation about politics, faith, making music she loves, potentially retiring from music and of course — her darling Disney days. In the new photos, Selena is pictured throughout her scenic backyard, which is hidden from the Hollywood lights by palm trees and tall greenery.

Selena’s cover look included a Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello with a strapless fur top and floral embroidery. Her minimal glam — which consisted of a sleek cat eye and pale lip — was courtesy of her very own Rare Beauty line. Sel’s makeup artist for the shoot, Hung Vanngo, used a combination of the brand’s products including: Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation (190w), Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer (170w), Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush (Nearly Rose), Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner, Brow Harmony Pencil and Gel (Cool Brown), and With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm (Blessed).

Additionally, Selena’s dark, wavy locks were styled Edward Lampley. She accessorized with teardrop earrings by Cartier, specifically for the April cover.

In another gorgeous shot, Selena’s pictured lounging on a chair while dressed in a Dior bralette and high-waisted briefs. The matching set featured a beautiful vintage pattern and black outlining. She wore a Hermès scarf in her hair with a delicate Panconesi clip and Lisa Eisner earrings.

One far-away photo captured Selena standing poolside in a Salvatore Ferragamo dress. The sleeveless crochet number, which appeared to be a green-yellow color, was belted at the waist with Etro hardware.