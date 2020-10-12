‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Cast Then & Now: See How Selena Gomez & More Have Changed 13 Years Later

Get ready to feel old! ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ premiered 13 years ago on Oct. 12, 2007. See Selena Gomez, David Henrie, and more of the beloved cast then and now.

Wizards of Waverly Place remains a Disney Channel classic. When the show premiered in 2007, it became an instant hit. Wizards of Waverly Place catapulted Selena Gomez, now 28, to superstardom, and the cast remains close even after all these years.

Since the show came to an end in 2012, the cast has been very busy. From acting projects to launching makeup collections to directing to becoming a nurse, the Wizards of Waverly Place cast has changed so much. As we wait and hope for a revival, see how the cast has evolved and what they’re up to today.

Selena Gomez

Selena starred as the one and only Alex Russo in the Disney Channel series. Right after Wizards ended in 2012, Selena left her child star past behind with the film Spring Breakers. She has continued to star in a number of films and also executive produced the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. In addition to acting, Selena has released 3 solo albums since 2012, with her latest being Rare in 2020. Selena was diagnosed with lupus and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. In 2020, Selena revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Selena is making her mark in the beauty industry with the launch of her makeup collection Rare Beauty. She will return to TV in her first scripted television role since Wizards of Waverly Place in the Hulu comedy series Only Murders In The Building. When it comes to romance, Selena was on and off for years with Justin Bieber, 26, before they split for good in 2018. She started dating The Weeknd, 30, in Jan. 2017, but they broke up later that year.

David Henrie

David Henrie, 31, starred as the oldest Russo child, Justin Russo. When Wizards of Waverly Place came to an end, David continued to act. He starred in multiple movies, including Grown Ups 2, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, and Walt Before Mickey. He also continued to play Ted Mosby’s future son, Luke Mosby, on How I Met Your Mother until the show ended in 2014. David made his directorial debut with This Is The Year, which was released in 2020. David also starred and co-wrote the film. The actor married Maria Cahill in 2017. They have a daughter, Pia, and are currently expecting their second child.

Jake T. Austin

Jake T. Austin, 25, played the youngest Russo, Max. After Wizards, Jake went on to star as Jesus Foster for the first two seasons of The Fosters. He left the series after season 2 and was replaced by Noah Centineo, 24. Jake was a contestant during season 23 of Dancing With the Stars and was the first celebrity eliminated. He has also appeared in a number of movies and voiced the role of Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle in Teen Titans projects.

Gregg Sulkin

Gregg Sulkin, 28, played Mason Greyback in seasons 3 and 4 of Wizards of Waverly Place. Following Wizards, Gregg starred in the MTV series Faking It. He also played Ezra’s brother, Wesley, on Pretty Little Liars. Gregg starred as Chase Stein in the Hulu series Runaways for three seasons. He recently reunited with David in This Is The Year, playing the role of Kale. Gregg has been dating Michelle Randolph since 2018.

Jennifer Stone

Jennifer Stone, 27, played Alex’s best friend, Harper Finkle, throughout the 4-season run of Wizards of Waverly Place. Jennifer has continued to act since the Disney Channel series ended. She received critical acclaim for her work on the 2019 film The In-Between, which she wrote and starred in. Jennifer is also a registered nurse. She joined the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maria Canals-Barrera

Maria Canals-Barrera, 54, played Russo matriarch Theresa Russo. After Wizards, Maria went on to star as Daniela in the ABC series Cristela. She has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows over the years. She starred as Bonnie in the 2019 film Sweet Inspirations.

David DeLuise

David DeLuise, 48, starred as Jerry Russo, the father of Alex, Justin, and Max, in the Disney Channel series. David has guest-starred on a number of hit shows over the years like Grey’s Anatomy, Baby Daddy, Shameless, and more. He married his second wife, Julia Stoepel, in 2019.