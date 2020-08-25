David Henrie Reveals His Idea For A ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Reboot & It’d Start With A ‘Divided’ Russo Family

David Henrie is down for more ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ and told HL EXCLUSIVELY his idea about where the story would start for Justin, Alex, and the rest of Russos.

Wizards of Waverly Place came to an end in 2012, and fans have been hoping for a reboot ever since. David Henrie has made it clear that he is totally on board with a new season of Wizards in the future, and he revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife his idea for a new season of the hit Disney Channel series. And it’s GOOD.

“What made the show special was that we were a family, right? I think if we came back and did another season, just to give the fans a good experience, I think you’d want a big arc for the family, right?” he told HollywoodLife while promoting his new movie, This Is The Year. “So I think you’d want to start them on the opposite side of that spectrum, so I think you’d start them in a place where everyone is divided, doing their own thing in the wizard world.”

He even had an idea of where Justin, Alex (Selena Gomez), and Max (Jake T. Austin) would be in their lives. “Justin is headmaster at WizTech, busy with that, has his own family now, not concerned with his parents or his siblings,” David continued. “Alex is a fashionista, hasn’t seen the family in forever. Max is like a sub shop conglomerate billionaire who turned the sub shop into a million things.”

David noted that the beginning of the reboot would start with the Russos having “forgotten how to be a family. I think that’d be a great place to start the show, and that family, again, is what we brought to This Is The Year. We brought the family there, and you can sense that same familial energy in the film.”

This Is The Year is David’s feature directorial debut. The movie also stars his real-life brother Lorenzo Henrie, Vanessa Marano, Alyssa Jirrels, and more. Gregg Sulkin, who co-starred alongside David in Wizards of Waverly Place, also has a role in the film. Selena, David’s longtime friend and former onscreen sister, serves as an executive producer and has teamed up with him for the virtual premiere. This Is The Year, a BOLD Entertainment film, will premiere virtually on Aug. 28.