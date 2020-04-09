Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ Co-Star Jennifer Stone Joins Front Lines As A Nurse To Help During Pandemic

Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ co-star Jennifer Stone took to Instagram to share that she would be joining ‘the amazing healthcare providers’ as a registered nurse.

Jennifer Stone is putting acting to the side for something incredibly selfless amid the global COVID-19 outbreak. Selena Gomez‘s pal and former Wizards of Waverly Place actress, 27, took to her Instagram account on World Health Day, April 7, to announce that she would be joining millions of healthcare workers and medical practitioners in the effort to help afflicted patients and contain the spread of coronavirus. “A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh ) pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday,” Jennifer began the caption to her Instagram post, which featured images of her identification badges from when she was a student nurse, volunteer and now a registered nurse.

“It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident. I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them.” Along with her inspiring words, Jennifer also included the hashtags “world health organization,” “support nurses,” “we stay here for you” and “please stay home for us.” Jennifer received so much love and appreciation in the comment section of her post. Many encouraged Jennifer to “stay safe” while they called her a “superstar.” One fan even chimed in to say, “You might not have magical powers but you definitely are a hero,” in reference to her time on Wizards.

Before she was a registered nurse, Jennifer cast a spell on fans of the Disney Channel original series Wizards of Waverly Place. Jennifer played Harper Finkle on the show from 2007-2012 and starred in over 100 episodes. She also made appearances in the 2009 TV movie — Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie — as well as the 2013 TV movie The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex. Jennifer reprised her role of Harper in a few guest spots as well, including the crossover Disney Channel event Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana, a 2009 special event featuring the casts of The Suite Life On Deck, Hannah Montana, and Wizards. She even reunited with the cast, sans Selena, for an epic photo on March 7!

Jennifer’s completely shifted her focus from acting to nursing and putting herself on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic at a crucial time. As of April 8, there are over 395,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and fatalities have reached over 12,700, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Jennifer’s own state of California, where she is a registered nurse in the Glendale community, there are over 15,800 confirmed cases.