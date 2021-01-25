Selena Gomez Gushes Over Billie Eilish’s ‘Stunning’ New Cover Pic After Singer Rocks Her Rare Beauty Brand

Selena Gomez shared Billie Eilish’s new ‘Vanity Fair’ cover photo, which shows the singer wearing her Rare Beauty makeup brand, to her Instagram story and admitted she was ‘low key freaking out.’

Selena Gomez, 28, is swooning over the fact that Billie Eilish, 19, is looking gorgeous in products from her Rare Beauty makeup brand! The singer took to her Instagram story to repost a photo of the green-haired artist posing on the March cover of Vanity Fair on Jan. 25 and captioned it with a compliment and excitement over the use of her brand in the pic. “Icon @billieeilish is wearing @rarebeauty on the cover of vanity fair!! Low key freaking out..You look stunning!,” she wrote along with a smiling emoji.

In the eye-catching photo, Billie is showing off her neon green and brown hair while giving a serious look to the camera. She is wearing sunglasses and has her hands up to the sides of her face as she rocks a tan long-sleeved top that appears to have brown paisley patterns on it along with matching gloves. She’s also showing off a pinkish-reddish lip color that looks incredible on her.

Billie also took to her own Instagram to share more video clips and photos from the Vanity Fair photo shoot. It’s not clear if she’s wearing Rare Beauty products in all the snapshots but she looks great in every one. They include front and side poses that show her wearing a black top and stylish earrings as she gives more fierce and confident looks to the camera.

“@VANITYFAIR COVER ☺️ read the article for more on the doc, excited for you guys to see it on 2/26 🤍,” she wrote in the caption for one of her posts about the magazine, which also promotes her upcoming Apple+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, which was filmed from 2018-2020.

Selena’s sweet comment about Billie’s Vanity Fair photo isn’t the first time the “Wolves” singer has praised her. In Apr., she spoke about her love for Billie’s music when she gave an interview to Zane Lowe about her “At Home With” Apple Music playlist. After the topic of Billie’s song, “Everything I Ever Wanted” came up, Selena admitted it’s a tune that hits close to home.

“First, I’ll say just the understanding she has – even her song “Xanny” — she already knows. She’s so aware of what this industry can be and become,” she explained. “And when I heard that song, I just sobbed because I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s like, ‘damn, that’s so true,’” said Selena about the track. “There’s so many moments where I was just like, Oh, it doesn’t matter who you are.’ There are moments in my life that’s like ‘is this it?’ She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She’s an amazing, amazing artist.”