Selena Gomez Reveals Billie Eilish’s Song ‘Everything I Wanted’ Left Her ‘Sobbing’: She’s So ‘Amazing’

While chatting about some of her favorite music artists, Selena Gomez raved about Billie Eilish and said she related so profoundly to ‘Everything I Wanted’ that it left her in tears.

Selena Gomez spoke with Zane Lowe about some of the artists she included with her “At Home With” Apple Music playlist, debuting Apr. 27 on Apple Music. During the chat (the full conversation airing at 1pm EST / 10am PST), the “Boyfriend” singer gushed about H.E.R., called BFF Taylor Swift “one of the greatest songwriters” in history, and shared how Kid Cudi turned her onto Da Brat and Missy Elliot. When the subject of Billie Eilish came up, Selena said that Billie’s “Everything I Ever Wanted” hit very close to home to her. “First, I’ll say just the understanding she has – even her song “Xanny” — she already knows. She’s so aware of what this industry can be and become.”

“And when I heard that song, I just sobbed because I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s like, ‘damn, that’s so true,'” said Selena about the track. “There’s so many moments where I was just like, Oh, it doesn’t matter who you are.’ There are moments in my life that’s like ‘is this it?’ She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She’s an amazing, amazing artist.”

Billie has explained how “Everything I wanted” is about “me and [brother] Finneas’ relationship as siblings. We started writing it because I literally had a dream that I killed myself and nobody cared. All of my best friends and people that I worked with basically came out in public and said, like, ‘Oh, we never liked her.’ In the dream, the fans didn’t care. The internet shit on me for killing myself, all this stuff, and it really did mess me up.” This sudden turn by family, friends, and fans (although hypothetical) struck a chord with Selena, which is why she included the song on her playlist.

“I guess this quarantine has given me time to just listen to all kinds of music,” she told Zane in the conversation. “This was more last minute, but as I was going through it, I realized that it does kinda have a reoccurring theme. There’s so much storytelling in each of these songs. I sat back and I was like, that’s so interesting, because I have these pivotal songs that leave me in this trance and inspire me to then listen to other type of music. It’s about lyrics, strong lyrics, a lot of love and pain, and then there’s just some party songs that just make me feel like I’m a kid again.”

While talking about her quarantine, Selna said that finding a “routine and structure helps.” The “Rare” singer said that she’ll “go into a little bit of like two days watching a lot of stuff, and then I’ll realize I definitely need to like do something. So currently, I’m actually building this little studio situation, and I’m doing it with the people that have been in my house.”

“So, I’m creating a little station where I’m going to be able to FaceTime with my engineer and some of my producer friends, and we’re going to try to make some music, which I’m so excited about,” she said. So, expect more music from Selena soon? Perhaps a collab with Billie and Finneas?