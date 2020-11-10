Selena Gomez Rocks Vibrant Outfits & Her Own Rare Beauty Makeup For ‘CR Fashion Book’ China

Selena Gomez is stunning on the first ever issue of ‘CR Fashion Book’ China! The singer graces the first of three covers backing the big launch in looks by Miu Miu, Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton and more!

After voting for the first time in the 2020 Presidential election, Selena Gomez is adding another first to her resume. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer, 28, covers the first-ever introductory issue of CR Fashion Book China. — A famous collection of fashion trends, beauty tips and more from former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld.

Selena stuns in a total of six high fashion looks shot by photographer Adrienne Raquel. In her first look for CR Fashion Book China, the Disney alum donned a black and white peplum top with a center bow by Maison Wester. She paired the strapless look with jeans and shoes by Gucci. Additionally, Selena’s up-do hairstyle showcased her dainty gold hoops with dangling diamonds by Mateo.

Her second look by Balenciaga included a curve-hugging, long sleeve dress with pink and red jeweled flowers. The detailed number featured gloves and a high-collar neck. Selena posed in a pair of black, pointed boots by 73 Hrs. and kept the gold-hoop trend going with a pair of David Webb earrings.

Selena channeled her inner Gossip Girl for her third look, which included a romper, a navy coat with white button details, tights and a belt — all by Miu Miu. The Spring Breakers actress rocked a low ponytail and an elegant necklace by Mateo. Her shiny, black dress flats were by 73 Hrs.

Selena’s fourth look, by Richard Quinn, featured a multi-color, sequin dress with silver jeweled bows down the chest. The strapless number included quarter sleeves with oversized jeweled bottoms. She paired the sparkling look with pink pant boots by Marc Jacobs. Her jewelry also made a statement and encompassed earrings by CRD, a State Property necklace and rings by David Webb.

Her two additional looks (not pictured) included a black sweater, brown logo turtleneck and black tule skirt by Louis Vuitton; and a black and silver beaded dress by Tom Ford with rings by Cartier, shoes by Jimmy Choo and tights by Wolford.

The singer’s glam for her CR Fashion Book China shoot was courtesy of her 2020-released cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, which aims to reduce the stigma associated with mental health. The “Rare Impact” also addresses the epidemic of chronic loneliness, and helps give people access to the resources they need to support their mental well-being. Selena also donned Rare Beauty for the October 2020 cover of Allure.

Selena was styled by Yashua Simmons, with hair by Marissa Marino, makeup by Melissa Murdick and nails by Tom Nachik. The global introductory issue of CR Fashion Book China follows the CR Fashion Book Japan edition.