Hailey Bieber Is Pretty In Pink At PFW Ahead Of Interview About Selena Gomez: Photos

Hailey Bieber looked business casual chic at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27! The model, 25, rocked a rose mini skirt paired with a matching button-up jacket with a preppy collar. She paired the Barbie look with black leather pumps, a black YSL purse, and her iPhone in hand. The 5’7″ bombshell was also seen with brunette tresses, a stark contrast from her usual golden blonde locks. Hailey sat front-row at the Yves Saint Laurent show in Paris alongside The Batman star Zoë Kravitz. See more of the on-trend look below!

Her PFW outing comes just one day ahead of her interview on the podcast, Call Her Daddy, which airs on Spotify. Hailey is set to discuss singer Selena Gomez, 30, and her previous relationship with Hailey’s husband and superstar, Justin Bieber, 28. In the teaser clip for the episode released via Twitter, the podcast’s host, Alexandra Cooper, 28, sat down with Hailey and asked her some difficult questions about her man. “How has being married to someone with that level of fame impacted your identity,” Alexandra asked. Hailey then takes a deep sigh and cheekily replies, “Where do I start?”

The discussion of Justin’s prior romantic relationship with Selena takes place in response to the online chatter about Justin allegedly dating Hailey while he was still with Selena, according to the clip. The tweet of the teaser made it clear that Hailey is set to, “discuss this one time and one time only.” Alexandra told the model, “Your husband was in a very public relationship. People were obsessed with them being together.” She then shockingly asked, “Were you ever with Justin, romantically, at the same time as her [Selena]?”

“This is so crazy I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” Hailey said in response. “A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from like, ‘oh you stole him’ – it’s about people knowing the truth! Because there’s a truth!”, she explained in the video. Her interview with Alexandra will premiere exclusively on Spotify on Sept. 28.

Her interview on Call Her Daddy is not technically the first time Hailey has addressed the issue regarding Selena and Justin. Although she did not name any names, many of her fans alleged that it was Selena’s fanbase that Hailey was referring to in an April video of her asking them “leave me alone.” In her TikTok video Hailey said, “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

The podcast interview also comes just two weeks after Hailey and Justin celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary. She took to Instagram on Sept. 13 to mark the milestone moment. She captioned a throwback wedding photo with, “4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you.” And Justin also had a sweet message for his wife that same day. He captioned a selfie with Hailey and their pup with, “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way.”