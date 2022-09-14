Hailey Bieber Gushes Over ‘Beautiful Human’ Justin Celebrating Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber, 28, and Hailey Bieber, 25, have been happily married for 4 years now, and they’re still in the honeymoon stage. Hailey penned a sweet note to her husband on Instagram. “4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you,” Hailey wrote on September 14.

She also shared a photo from their wedding night, as well as other photos of them over the years. Hailey and Justin can be seen kissing after getting married. Hailey’s sheer veil had “Till Death Do Us Part” embroidered across it.

Justin posted a message of his own in honor of their anniversary. “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way,” he wrote.

The couple said “I do” initially on September 13, 2018. Hailey and Justin had a courthouse wedding in New York City. A year later, they celebrated their marriage with a South Carolina wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort.

The past 4 years have featured highs and lows for the couple. They posed on the cover of Vogue together back in 2019 and moved into an $8.5 million Beverly Hills mansion. In March 2022, Hailey was hospitalized for a mini-stroke.

A few months later, Justin admitted he had an “emotional breakdown” after getting married. “It’s a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t,” he told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. “You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances.”

Just weeks later, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralyzed for a period of time. The singer had to cancel a series of his concert because of his diagnosis. He made a full recovery but canceled his remaining world tour dates in order to make his “health the priority right now.”