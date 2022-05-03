Justin Bieber Had ‘Emotional Breakdown’ After Realizing Marriage Wouldn’t ‘Fix’ His Problems

Justin Bieber, 28, revealed some tough moments in his life, including how he had an “emotional breakdown,” in an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. The singer admitted he thought his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, 25, would “fix” all his “problems” and thought of himself as a “hypocrite” when he realized it wouldn’t. He also called the difficult process “a journey.”

“It’s a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t,” he said in the video interview. “It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite man. You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances.”

Justin then opened up about his religious beliefs and how that that’s helped him. “But for me, obviously I’ve been so just very public about my faith journey and how my relationship with Jesus has helped me to just not be so hard on myself,” he continued. “Just the idea that I’m forgiven and that he’s walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself. And I think that that’s ultimately what’s going to encourage the people of the world of like, it’s discouraging out here sometimes, life smacks you in the face and it can be hard to get back up.”

View Related Gallery Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Most Romantic Moments: Photos Of The Lovebirds And Their Cutest PDA Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] *EXCLUSIVE* Inglewood, CA - Justin Bieber walks barefoot with his wife Hailey Bieber holding his Adidas Yeezy's in his hand after the Rams win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“But when you can have a perspective that God is not an angry dude, he is a loving, considerate, compassionate God who knows what we’re going through and just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves,” he added. “And so that for me in that perspective has really changed everything, man.”

Justin’s new perspective comes as he and Hailey continue to have a loving marriage. After they rekindled an old flame in the earlier part of 2018, the lovebirds got engaged by that summer and hitched at a courthouse in Sept. 2018. They had a more formal wedding with family and friends in attendance a year later in South Carolina.