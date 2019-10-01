Justin & Hailey’s Wedding Kiss: See Their Sweet PDA Moment After Saying ‘I Do’

Aww! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin finally celebrated their second wedding celebration, and they shared the sweetest kiss after saying their vows.

Sealed with a kiss! Justin Bieber gave his new wife, Hailey Baldwin, THE biggest kiss while celebrating after they were pronounced “man and wife” at their wedding on Sept. 30. Obviously, we’ve seen them share some sweet PDA in the past, but seeing them kiss on their wedding day? It’s on a whole different level. Justin took to Instagram to share photos with his gorgeous bride from their wedding reception, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. The images were taken in a photo booth, and in one pic, Justin and Hailey are smooching right on the lips! “My bride is [fire emoji],” he captioned the shot.

Technically, Justin and Hailey have been married since September 2018 — legally speaking. They tied the knot in a New York City courthouse more than one year ago, but this wedding was their chance to celebrate with family and friends. It took several months and a lot of date changes to finally plan everything, but from what we’ve seen, it all worked out just right. Hailey looked absolutely breathtaking in her white dress, and we can see why the Biebs wanted to keep planting kisses on her all night long!

The nuptials included celebrity guests like Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, Scooter Braun, Jason Kennedy and more. More than 150 family and friends gathered at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina to celebrate the big day, and Justin and Hailey reportedly said their vows as the sun set in the background.

Since rekindling their relationship in June 2018, Justin and Hailey have basically been inseparable. The pair have put a lot of focus and attention on being the best they can be in their relationship, as they’ve both admitted that marriage is “difficult.” Of course, there was no better way to celebrate making it through the tough, first year of marriage than a fun celebration like this!