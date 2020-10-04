Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin looked so loved-up on their latest date night, after celebrating two years of married life, and one year since their lavish wedding.

It’s the anniversary celebration that never ends! Power couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently marked two years of married life in September, celebrating with a romantic picnic. Just a few weeks later they marked the first anniversary of their lavish wedding ceremony and reception which was attended by all of their family and friends — September is certainly a big month for the couple! Justin has proved the pair are more in love than ever, sharing a new pic of him and Hailey cuddling up to each other.

“Date night,” the Canadian crooner captioned the October 3 carousel post on Instagram. The first snap showed his supermodel wife wearing a black mini dress and matching, backless pumps. She posed with her back to the camera, and looked back over her shoulder with a sultry smile. He blonde beauty styled her hair in loose waves and held her hands up to her beau’s shoulder. Meanwhile, Justin rocked an oversized blue button down with cargo green slacks, beige sneakers and a black leather jacket. In the second shot, the couple posed in front of a black van, and Hailey held her manicured hand up to Justin’s face. Finally, the pair cuddled up to each other for an adorable selfie which appeared to have been taken in the car.

Time truly flies, and it’s hard to believe the couple are already celebrating two years of wedded bliss! A little over one year after they legally got hitched, Justin and Hailey had a gorgeous wedding ceremony in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019. The adoring groom looked incredibly handsome in a classy suit and the blushing bride looked stunningly beautiful in a figure-flattering white gown and long veil. They celebrated the milestone last month with a sweet picnic on September 13. “Sunday funday,” the “Sorry” singer captioned a selfie of the duo.