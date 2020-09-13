Happy anniversary Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin! The adorable couple are celebrating two years of married life, and shared sweet tributes to each other.

One of our favorite Hollywood power couples, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary! The adorable duo officially said “I do” in September 2018, and celebrated the milestone with a sweet picnic. “Sunday funday,” the Canadian crooner captioned a selfie of the duo. In the snap, they both wore white tees and Hailey held up a manicured hand to Justin’s chin. He donned a green beanie and she accessorized with fine gold jewelry as they marked two years of married life.

The “Yummy” hitmaker also posted a video of his wife wearing a pair of jeans and a white tee while smiling for the camera. “2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo,” he captioned the video, which panned from the ground up to Hailey’s face, while she held a red solo cup. Meanwhile, Hailey shared a snap of herself laying on her side on a picnic rug, flaunting her taut midriff. “picnic lady,” she wrote in her caption.

The carousel post also featured a second snap of their extensive selection of picnic food, which included chocolate, chips, various drinks, and dozens of ready-to-go food that appeared to be from a supermarket. It’s hard to believe how quickly two years have flown by! After dating on-and-off for many years, Justin finally popped the question in 2018. They had two weddings: their first in a New York courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018 where they legally married, followed by a dreamy formal affair attended by all their family and friends at a resort in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019.

The couple are seriously the king and queen of Instagram PDA, and over the course of their relationship they’ve posted so many loved-up snaps on social media! One of their recent snaps involved a “lil picnic wif bae,” on July 26, per Justin’s IG caption. The Grammy winning musician sat on a blanket alongside a spread of picnic snacks, and a shirtless Justin wore nothing but Calvin Klein underwear and pink shorts.