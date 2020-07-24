Justin Bieber Sweetly Kisses Hailey Baldwin In New PDA Pic: See More Tender Moments Between Them

After almost two years of marriage, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin still can’t help but show off their love through constant PDA. We’ve got photos of their sweetest couple moments.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had been friends since their early teens, so when they married in 2018, it was such a fairy tale come true. The pair is still in their adoring honeymoon phase, which seems like it will never end for these lovebirds. They’re currently on a getaway in the mountains, where Justin, 26, took Hailey around his arm in a July 24 Instagram photo and planted a huge kiss on her cheek as they overlooked a gorgeous lake. She blissfully closed her eyes, as she put her arms around Justin’s neck and leaned in for the smooch.

2020 has been a total summer of love for the couple, after they spent March and April cooped up inside his Ontario mansion during quarantine. They showed off plenty of adorable couple moments via social media of just the two of them while in Canada. But now they’re enjoying nature’s beauty outside in the warm months, and proving how their love is stronger than ever. Hailey sat between Justin’s legs on a lounger near a lake on July 14. In two IG photos, he could be seen leaning his chin on her shoulder, and caressing her thighs. Justin simply left a series of red heart emojis in the caption of one photo, while writing. “I still can’t believe u chose me @haileybieber !!” in the other.

The first time fans got to see a spark of romance between the couple was over New Year’s as 2016 rang in. Their friendship turned into affection, with the young lovers sharing loved-up photos of their trip to the Caribbean. It was lots of looking into each other’s eyes and sweet kisses of their burgeoning relationship, which came to an abrupt end in Feb. 2016 when Justin’s huge career commitments and Purpose world tour put and end to their romance.

But true love was meant to be. In May 2018, the pair reconnected initially as friends, as they had stayed apart following their breakup due to how hurt Hailey was. Within weeks, just hanging out as pals turned into hand holding sessions and then kissing, with the paparazzi following their reignited romance. By this point, Justin was in a much better place emotionally, and knew Hailey was the one. He popped the question on July 7, 2018 during a getaway to the Bahamas and she of course said “yes.”

The pair had two weddings, their first in a New York courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018 where they legally married. Their second was a dreamy formal affair with plenty of family and friends at a resort in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019. Justin and Hailey have made sure fans know how incredible their love story is through so many adoring photos on their social media accounts, along with professions of their devotion to each other.

Two days after their 2018 engagement, Justin shared a photo to his IG account of Hailey planting a kiss on his cheek as he beamed with joy. In the caption he wrote, “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY . . . My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!!” Justin kept his word on that statement, as the pair has one of the most devoted and happy celebrity marriages that exists.