Hailey Baldwin Hospitalized After Suffering A ‘Small Blood Clot’ In Her Brain: ‘Scariest Moment’

Hailey Baldwin was reportedly admitted to a Palm Springs, CA hospital a few days ago after suffering a ‘medical emergency’ that affected the way she moved.

UPDATE 3/12/2022: Hailey took to her Instagram story to confirm the issues and gave her fans an update on her condition. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote in her message, which can be seen below. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

ORIGINAL:

Hailey Baldwin, 25, is reportedly home after spending time in a hospital for a brain condition that may be COVID-related. The model was admitted to a hospital in Palm Springs for an undisclosed amount of time, according to TMZ, after the condition was affecting the way she moved. This type of COVID side effect is usually suffered by older people, so the news definitely comes as quite a shock.

Sources told the outlet that doctors ran a number of tests on Hailey after she checked into the hospital and are still trying to figure out exactly what was going on. She is reportedly doing okay now, but waiting for answers.

Before Hailey’s surprising issues came up, her husband Justin Bieber reportedly tested positive for COVID but has since recovered. Neither one of the young stars have publicly commented on the alleged hospital visit but they’ve both been pretty active on social media. One of Hailey’s latest posts included a quote advising others to not “fret or worry” but instead to “pray” when they can.

Hailey also continues to share gorgeous photos and videos of herself. On March 9, she posted pics and a clip that showed her rocking a red crop top and purple bottoms, which can be seen below, as she posed in a mirror. She also wore a soft red and black hat and rocked pink nails as she showed off a kissing face before flashing a big smile.

Hailey wore the stylish outfit to Justin’s concert in Los Angeles on March 7. The show was a memorable one for Hailey and the singer, who dedicated his song “Anyone” to her while on stage. “This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife. She’s out there somewhere,” Justin said to the enthusiastic crowd. “She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much baby. Let’s do the damn thing.”