Hailey Baldwin Keeps It Cool in Crop Top & Low-Rise Pants For Justin Bieber’s Concert

Hailey Baldwin proved herself to be ever-the-supportive wife as she showed up to husband Justin Bieber’s concert in an adorable, ’90s-influenced look.

Hailey Baldwin supported her husband for his March 7 concert in Los Angeles and looked sexy-stylish in the process! Prior to the concert, the 25-year-old posted a series of photos and video to her Instagram showing off her outfit for the event, which included a cropped red t-shirt that showed off her slim figure, low-rise purple pants, and a ’90s-style blue-and-red tie dye bucket hat. Hailey accessorized her look with a few silver necklaces and rings, and wrote “last night” in the caption, looking back fondly on the memorable night.

Hailey was definitely a doting wife for her hubby’s big night, and in return, Justin took a moment during the concert to give her a shout-out. The Grammy winner dedicated his single “Anyone” from his 2021 album Justice to Hailey during the LA concert, much to fans’ delight. Before belting out the tune, Justin spoke about his gorgeous wife in front of the thousands of audience members and revealed that Hailey was out there in the crowd, joking about how he was probably embarrassing her a bit with the mention.

“This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife. She’s out there somewhere,” Justin said, as the crowd went crazy for the dedication. The “Baby” singer went on, “She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much baby. Let’s do the damn thing.” The couple partied at the Nice Guy in LA following the show, where Hailey was spotted adding another ’90s element to her look: a floor-length leather jacket.

During the time of the shout-out, Hailey confirmed she was watching her husband’s show by posting videos to her Instagram Stories from the audience. Although the supportive wife recorded some of Justin’s performances, she didn’t capture the moment he made the dedication. The young model was sitting with a few of Justin’s pals including his manager, Scooter Braun.

Fans already knew “Anyone” is all about Hailey. The song’s music video is a black and white compilation of intimate home footage of the happy couple and includes a look at some of their romantic vacations together. “You are the only one I’ll ever love / Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone / Lookin’ back on my life, you’re the only good I’ve ever done,” Justin sings in the song about the stunning model.