Justin Bieber Snuggles Hailey Baldwin In Bed & Share More Intimate Footage For New ‘Anyone’ Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s love shines in the new music video for ‘Anyone,’ which features tons of intimate moments from the couple’s marriage.

Justin Bieber‘s “Anyone” isn’t about just… anyone. The romantic new song is all about his love for his beautiful wife, Hailey Baldwin, and the music video is just as gorgeous. The black and white video, released January 28, is a compilation of intimate home footage of both Justin and Hailey, including romantic vacations to the desert and them embracing tenderly in bed. Just seconds into the music video, a shirtless Justin kisses his wife s they snuggle together.

The video is filled with adorable moments between the couple, who married in September 2018. Their love for one another shines through in every second of the video: Hailey grinning while Justin sweetly kisses her on the cheek, Justin holding her in his arms, the couple walking arm in arm through the desert sun. But maybe the best parts are when Justin has the camera trained on just Hailey.

“You are the only one I’ll ever love / Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone / Lookin’ back on my life, you’re the only good I’ve ever done,” Justin sings as images of Hailey flash on the screen. It’s utterly romantic. This is actually the second music video Justin released for “Anyone,” making this quite the surprise. The Rocky-inspired video featured Justin as a boxer training for a big fight, with his many tattoos all covered up. Zoey Deutch plays his love interest.

Justin recently revealed that their marriage has thrived during quarantine. “[Quarantine] allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was really a beautiful thing,“ Justin says during a confessional in his documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter. “Hailey really empowers me and enables me to feel like ‘Justin I love you for you, you are enough’ and that empowers me to go into my workspace and be confident and feel like I am enough.”