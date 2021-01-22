Justin Bieber Cuddles Wife Hailey Baldwin As He Says She’s The ‘Best Part Of My Day’ — Pic

So cute! Justin Bieber shared a gorgeous new portrait with wife Hailey Baldwin as the pair soaked up the California sunshine.

Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 24, stunned in their latest photo! The Changes singer shared the sweet portrait to his Instagram account on Thursday, Jan. 21, captioning the snap “the best part of my day.” How romantic! In the photo, taken by Justin’s friend and Hannah Montana alum Moises Arias, Hailey rests her head on Justin’s shoulder as he gazes up at the sky. The Bare Minerals model appeared to be makeup free as her complexion glowed in the skin — see the photo here.

The Canadian-born singer rocked his usual casual style, staying cozy with a yellow beanie hat along with a black scoop neck t-shirt revealing some of his chest and neck tattoos. Hailey opted to wear a black tank top for the sunny day, also showing off her blonde highlights. Justin shared a second photo taken by Moises to his IG story, writing “Glizzy stays tucked.” Glizzy can be considered a slang term for a gun, fitting with Justin holding two fingers up in the air. Moises is, of course, best known for his role as Rico Suave alongside Miley Cyrus on Disney’s Hannah Montana.

Hailey openly talked about her skincare routine during an episode of The Biebers on Facebook Watch. “I’m super into skin care, especially because we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine,” she confessed, admitting she has great natural genes thanks to her mom Kennya Baldwin. In the episode, Hailey gave Justin an at-home facial to help him combat his acne. “I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine he is going to have glowing, perfect skin so we are going to work on that. He has very nicely let me…you know,” she added.

Justin and Hailey recently enjoyed a romantic getaway to the Hawaiian islands! The couple soaked up the sun as they enjoyed some R&R, also getting out to explore the beautiful island. Hailey stunned as she rocked a black Off-White bikini while posing next to the ocean for a snorkeling excursion. In other photos, the couple stood in front of trees as they went for a scenic hike. Once again, the 24-year-old model slayed as she showed off her toned abs in a crop top and fitted black yoga shorts.