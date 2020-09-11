Miley Cyrus Admits She’s Ready To Revive Hannah Montana 9 Years After Show’s Ending

Miley Cyrus has her blonde wig and ready to go if ‘Hannah Montana’ ever gets revived. The singer revealed in a new interview that she’s totally down for a revival. The time just has to be right!

Miley Cyrus is ready to hoedown throwdown again. Miley, 27, confirmed in a Capital FM interview that she would “love” to reboot Hannah Montana someday — but the timing has to be right to bring back the Disney Channel show. It’s been nine years since Hannah Montana went off the air and Miley embarked on an incredible music career. She doesn’t think it’s been long enough to put on that iconic blonde wig again.

“You know when something like a good vintage t-shirt, enough time has to go by for it to be good again? It goes through a period where it’s bad because it’s old, but then it’s so old it’s good again. That’s why we have to wait,” Miley explained in her September 11 interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. “Hannah [Montana] is like a fine wine. We gotta wait until she’s ready.”

Miley is more than ready. She confessed that she has her Hannah Montana costumes in storage whenever she gets called back to the Disney Channel. Miley told Roman in her interview that she actually makes all of her guests try on her blonde Hannah wig whenever they come over to her house. Raise your hand if you’re picturing Liam Hemsworth and Cody Simpson in Hannah’s disguise now.

A revival may not be in the works yet, but there is a potential prequel coming, according to Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Billy Ray, who starred as Miley’s dad on Hannah Montana, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that there’s talk of a show about his character’s origins. “They’re talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat,” Billy Ray, 58, told us. “Because that means I get to get my mullet back.”