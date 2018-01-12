‘Hannah Montana’ Cast Reunites Without Miley Cyrus & She’s Pretty Bummed About It

Aww! Miley Cyrus is super upset about missing out on the recent ‘Hannah Montana’ cast reunion. See her heartfelt tweet here!

As you may or may not already know, there was a Hannah Montana cast reunion on Jan. 10, and Miley Cyrus, 25, wasn’t there! We were bummed and so is Miley. The “Wrecking Ball” singer actually took to Twitter on Jan. 12 to express her regret over missing the epic meet-up. “Miss you! Wish I could’ve been with my ‘family’ to celebrate…. love you so much,” Miley said in response to Emily Osment’s photo of the cast. The reunion gave us all of the feels as Mitchel Musso, a.k.a. Oliver, Jason Earles (Jackson) and Emily (Lily) were all present! Emily and Mitchel were the ones who actually posted the photos from the reunion at the Bachelor Lions premiere in LA.

Miley’s tweet definitely squashed any rumors that the Hannah Montana cast is no longer tight! Phew! Miley couldn’t make it to the event because she’s currently in Australia with her rumored fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 28! That’s a good enough reason for us! Miley has been spending a lot of time with Liam’s family, and has even gotten super close with Liam’s mom and dad, according to E! News. Miley and Liam appear to be as in love as ever since rekindling their romance, and we couldn’t be happier!

we grew up together in the strangest possible circumstance and still made it out alive all still fully in love with each other. now that’s something. missing our girl! love you miles! pic.twitter.com/7UK1CNS1FD — Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) January 12, 2018

Miss you ! Wish I could've been with my "family" to celebrate …. love you so much https://t.co/AnLBWawII1 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 12, 2018

Miley also shared an adorable birthday message for Liam on her Instagram story, Jan. 12, captioned, “Today is VERY special. Because it’s someone’s very special’s birthday @liamhemsworth.” How cute! Happy Birthday, Liam!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley Cyrus’ tweet about the Hannah Montana reunion? Let us know your thoughts below!