Justin Bieber Reveals Why His Marriage To Hailey Baldwin Thrived In Quarantine: We’re Both ‘Driven’

Justin Bieber got very candid in his new ‘Next Chapter’ documentary, and talked all things tattoos, mental health, and his relationship with Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, opened up about their relationship during the new documentary film Justin Bieber: Next Chapter. The 30-minute clip dropped on YouTube on October 30, and saw JB discuss a range of personal topics, including his mental health and how his marriage has thrived during quarantine. The “Lonely” singer said both he and his supermodel wife were very “driven” people. “Her and I have big lives,” he said in a confessional.

“[Quarantine] allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was really a beautiful thing.” He continued, “Hailey really empowers me and enables me to feel like ‘Justin I love you for you, you are enough’ and that empowers me to go into my workspace and be confident and feel like I am enough.”

The Canadian crooner said the pair were still “learning how to navigate the relationship,” however things were better than ever now that they’re two years into the relationship. Justin was especially candid throughout the mini documentary and didn’t shy away from tough topics, like his previous mental health struggles.

“There were times when I was really, really suicidal,” he explained. “Really like, ‘Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?’ It was so consistent. The pain was so consistent. I was just suffering … like, ‘Man, I would rather not feel this than feel this.” Justin continued, “I would just encourage people, hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud. There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain.”