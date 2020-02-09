Justin Bieber Sings About Love For Hailey Baldwin On ‘SNL’ With Romantic Tunes ‘Yummy’ & ‘Intentions’

Justin Bieber reminded us why he’s one of the best pop stars in the game with these back-to-back performances, including a surprise appearance by Quavo!

Justin Bieber, 25, killed it with his performance on Saturday Night Live! The Canadian pop star opened up with an instrumental version of smooth and sexy R&B hit, “Yummy” and we were grooving along with him. Justin showed off his incredible vocal range as he sang against a cello and guitar, before the songs’ pop-track beat dropped. The musicians exited the stage as Justin was joined on-stage by four dancers who showed off some serious moves for the simple yet perfect performance. Justin dropped the pink theme from the video and album art, rocking a black t-shirt and green pants that matched the backdrop of the green stage. The sexy single — which is being drawing comparison’s to Ginuwine‘s 1995 jam “Pony” — is inspired by his sexy relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23. “Bonafide stallion/You ain’t in no stable, no, you stay on the run/Ain’t on the side, you’re number one/Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done,” he croons, adding that his leading lady has that “yummy, yummy.” Spicy!

For his next performance, Justin transformed the SNL stage into a dimly light nightclub for “Intentions,” his newly-dropped collaboration with Quavo. Head-to-toe in his own line Drew House, Justin paid tribute to Hailey with the sweet R&B pop tune. “Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter,” he crooned as he bopped along with his dancers amid the changing blue and pink lights while the word “intentions” flashed behind them. “Shout out to your mom and dad for making you, standin’ ovation, they did a great job raisin’ you,” he sings, praising Hailey’s parents Stephen and Kennya Baldwin. Quavo made a surprise appearance for his feature on the track, and the pairs’ bromance is stronger than ever! Quavo and Justin looked like they had a blast performing together, and shared a sweet hug at the end!

Fans have been ecstatic since Justin announced the release of his fifth studio album, Changes, which drops on Valentine’s Day! The 17-track project marks his return to music after a near five-year break and features a bevvy of collaborators including Post Malone, Travis Scott, Clever, Lil Dicky, Quavo, and Kehlani, who is part of his second single “Get Me.” Sexy track “Yummy” also gets an upgrade with a sultry remix by up-and-coming R&B star Summer Walker, who Hailey Baldwin is a huge fan of! So far, the lead single has peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 11. New music isn’t the only thing Justin has been working on, as he also announced the release of his YouTube docuseries Seasons.

As for the inspiration behind most of the album, all signs definitely point to the love of Justin’s life, Hailey! “I’m glad it worked out because she’s an amazing, amazing, amazing person,” Justin gushed to Ellen DeGeneres on Jan. 28. “She’s super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her.” The singer went on to reveal that the pair — who were just 22 and and 24 when they tied the knot — went through their struggles. “[I asked myself] am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say, you know because that’s a serious commitment, when you say you’re gonna love someone for better or for worse and like, be faithful,” he continued. “I finally was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna make the decision and follow through with it. Be a husband, and you know, this is what I’ve always wanted. I’m gonna just choose this woman and just do it.'”

To support the R&B themed album, Justin is also hitting the road for a coast-to-coast tour that kicks off in Seattle on May 14 and wraps in New Jersey on Sept. 26! Tickets for The Changes Tour go on-sale on Feb. 14, the same day as his album release.