Justin Bieber Reveals New Album ‘Changes’ Full Track List Ahead Of Valentine’s Day Drop

Justin Bieber is about to drop his first album in what feels like FOREVER — and we can hardly wait! It’s been five years since the Biebs released an album, after taking an extended hiatus from his music career, and we’re so excited to hear Changes when it’s released on Feb. 14. Not only will the 17-track album showcase Justin’s incredible vocals, but it also features an all-star lineup of collaborators, including Post Malone, Travis Scott, Clever, Lil Dicky, Quavo, and Kehlani. The album features the lead single “Yummy”, along with a remixed version of the track which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The first collab on Changes is track No. 5 “Intentions” which features rapper Quavo, and has been announced as Justin’s third single. The song, and accompanying video, will drop on Feb. 7 ahead of the album’s Valentine’s Day release.

After releasing “Yummy”, Justin dropped his second track from the album on Jan. 28 — track No. 11 “Get Me” featuring Kehlani. The song is about finally finding someone who truly understands you, and definitely seems to be an ode to his wife, Hailey Baldwin. “Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?” Justin sings in the chorus. “Judging by the way you open up, you get me.” He also says, “Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me,” and “Never thought I connect with you, not in these circumstances.” So sweet!

2020 is certainly shaping up to be Justin’s comeback year, with his YouTube docuseries Seasons premiering on Jan. 27 to rave reviews from fans. The documentary follows Justin’s journey as he recorded Changes and got ready to put himself back out there as a recording artist. The decision was not made lightly, as it came after a two and a half year break that began after Justin cancelled the final dates of his Purpose tour in the summer of 2017. He took the time off to work on himself, and during that time, he reconnected with Hailey and got married. The supermodel plays a big part in telling his story in the series. “I love being part of the process,” she said in episode two. “I love watching him do what he’s good at, even if it means me laying on the couch until three or four in the morning, binge-watching shows and just being around. I just enjoy the energy that goes into it. I just feel at home wherever he is, so if he’s holed up in the studio, that feels like home to me.”

If you’re like us, you probably can’t wait to hear the rest of the songs on Justin’s upcoming album! Collaborations with Post Malone and Travis Scott? Sign us up! See below for the deets on all 17 tracks on his album, dropping Feb. 14.

Here’s the full Changes track list: