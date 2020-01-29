‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’: Hailey Baldwin Admits It ‘Feels Like Home’ To Be In The Studio With Justin

In episode two of ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons,’ the singer reveals his process for writing and recording new music, and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, gushes over his hard work in the studio.

Justin Bieber has spent the last nine months working on his new album, Changes, and fans got to see some of the process behind it in episode two of his docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons. “His process usually starts with him going in an experimenting for about six months before we even talk about one song,” Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, explained. Footage then showed Justin playing different instruments and experimenting with different sounds for several months before he finally got into the studio. “In that studio, in that booth, he goes into a different world,” Justin’s longtime friend, Ryan Good, said. “He’s just really good at what he does and it’s cool to be able to watch the process of it all.”

Someone else who’s gotten a front row seat to the recording of Changes is Justin’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, who was by his side during the long hours in the studio. “I love being part of the process,” she admitted. “I love watching him do what he’s good at, even if it means me laying on the couch until three or four in the morning, binge-watching shows and just being around. I just enjoy the energy that goes into it. We turn it into a really fun process. We bring friends around, peopl just kind of hang out. I just feel at home wherever he is, so if he’s holed up in the studio, that feels like home to me.”

It’s wasn’t all fun and games, though. The episode also showed just how hard Justin worked to get his vocals right on his song, “Yummy.” “He’s such a perfectionist,” Hailey explained. “He’s so good at what he does, that there’s a whole different energy when Justin is in his zone and doing his thing. I can’t even really explain it.

Justin also agreed that he’s a total perfectionist, and won’t apologize for it. “The reason why I sing it so many times, and people don’t understand, is that I want it perfect,” he revealed. “I can never remake this album. Once it comes out…it’s out. It’s gotta be perfect.” Changes will be released on Feb. 14, and new episodes of Justin Bieber: Seasons will premiere on Mondays and Wednesdays at 12:00 p.m. ET on YouTube Originals.