Justin Bieber Gushes Over Finding Someone Who Understands Him On New Song ‘Get Me’ Ft. Kehlani

After announcing the release date for his new album, Justin Bieber surprised fans by dropping another track from the record. This time, he teamed up with Kehlani for a song called ‘Get Me.’

New music from Justin Bieber just keeps coming! The singer dropped the second track from his upcoming album on Jan. 28, and it’s a collaboration with Kehlani. The song, called “Get Me,” is about finally finding someone who truly understands you, and definitely seems to be an ode to Justin’s wife, Hailey Baldwin. “Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?” Justin sings in the chorus. “Judging by the way you open up, you get me.” He also says, “Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me,” and “Never thought I connect with you, not in these circumstances.”

On the same day that the song came out, Justin also finally revealed new details about his upcoming, highly-anticipated album. The record will be called Changes, and it will be released on Feb. 14! Yes, that’s just over two weeks away, and fans are beyond excited. Leading up to the album, Justin is starring in his own YouTube docuseries called Justin Bieber: Seasons, which premiered on Jan. 27. The series will air new episodes every Monday and Wednesday, with ten episodes in total.

The documentary follows Justin’s journey as he recorded Changes and got ready to put himself back out there. The decision was not made lightly, as it came after a two and a half year break that began after Justin cancelled the final dates of his Purpose tour in summer 2017. He took the time off to work on himself, and during that time, he reconnected with Hailey and got married. She plays a big part in telling his story in the series.

So far, Justin has released just one other track from Changes — the first single, “Yummy,” came out at the beginning of January. Later this year, Justin will also head back out on the road again. His Changes tour kicks off on May 14 in Seattle and doesn’t conclude until the end of September in New Jersey.