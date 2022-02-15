See Pics

Justin Bieber Sends Love To Hailey Baldwin On Valentine’s Day With Lingerie Photos

Deputy Editor of New York City

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Justin Bieber lusted over his wife, Hailey Baldwin, by posting photos of her wearing lacy pink lingerie on Instagram.

Justin Bieber can’t get enough of his forever Valentine, Hailey Baldwin. On Valentine’s Day 2022, Justin posted two photos of Hailey looking absolutely gorgeous in pink lingerie. In the first pic, Hailey’s sitting on a white couch, with her lacy garments front and center. The second image shows her kneeling on the couch and leaning forward, showing off the top half of her body. Her hair is dark and styled in curls, and she’s wearing a link pink swatch of lipstick. “Happy Valentine’s Day, Baby,” Justin captioned the post.

Justin is never shy about sharing his love for Hailey on social media, and he proved that he can’t get enough of her with this latest post. Leading up to Valentine’s Day, the lovebirds had a jam-packed weekend of fun in L.A. On Feb. 12, Justin performed at a pre-Super Bowl party, and Hailey was on-hand to support him. They also attended the big game together on Feb. 13, and were joined by Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker for a double date night. After the Super Bowl, the duo also hit the town for a night out.

This is Justin and Hailey’s fourth Valentine’s Day as a married couple. After initially dating briefly in 2016, the pair rekindled their love in May 2018. They were engaged by that July and tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September. One year later, they celebrated with all their loved ones during a more lavish wedding ceremony.

Both stars have been open about their desire to start a family together, but Justin has made it clear that he’s perfectly fine with whatever timeline Hailey wants for kids. In a recent interview, she opened up about when she thinks babies will come. “Ideally, in the next couple of years we would try,” the model admitted. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.” She also confirmed that there would “definitely” be no kids for the couple this year.