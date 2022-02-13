Justin & Hailey Bieber Link Up With Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker For Super Bowl Double Date

The Super Bowl was a double date night for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, who attended the game with her BFF, Hailey Baldwin, and Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin all attended the 2022 Super Bowl together in Los Angeles. The foursome was sen in a box at the game, in photos which you can see here. Kendall and Hailey both wore simple white shirts for their athleisure looks, while Justin rocked a white tee and zip-up and Devin wore a white t-shirt and black jacket. Justin and Hailey sat next to each other, with Kendall and Hailey flanking them on each side.

The Super Bowl was a star-studded affair, as it took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. There were tons of celebrities in attendance. Interestingly, Kanye West, who was formerly married to Kendall’s sister, Kim Kardashian, was there with two of his children, North and Saint West. Kendall was seen hanging out at the same celeb hotspot as Kanye earlier this week amidst his public social media feud with Kim, but it’s unclear if they interacted during either outing.

Kendall and Hailey have been close friends for years, so it’s not surprising to see them at the game together. Kendall and Justin are also close, and the foursome have double dated on a number of occasions. After the holidays in 2021, they all went to the mountains for a getaway together, as well. Kendall and Devin have been dating for over a year and are clearly going strong.

At the game, the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Halftime Show will also be a celebrity-filled event, as Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg are slated to perform. Other celebrities who attended the game include Mark Wahlberg, Matt Damon, Rebel Wilson, Alessandra Ambrosio and many more. At the beginning of the game, Mickey Guyton performed the National Anthem, while Jhene Aiko sang “America The Beautiful.”