Justin Bieber Ditches His Shoes & Just Wears Socks While Leaving Super Bowl With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber managed to ditch his shoes when he walked out of the Super Bowl wearing nothing but white socks with Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber, 27, is always surprising us with his unique style but his latest look has us seriously confused. Justin left the Super Bowl at So-Fi stadium with Hailey Baldwin, 25, and we couldn’t help but notice that Justin was wearing no shoes and just a pair of high white socks.

Not only was Justin walking around outside in just his socks, but he was carrying his yellow sneakers in his hand. So, we’re not sure if his shoes were hurting him or not but his footwear choice was definitely questionable. As for the rest of his outfit, he rocked a pair of baggy black shorts and a hooded white sweatshirt.

Meanwhile, Hailey was dressed to the nines when she opted to wear a pair of Balenciaga Wide Jeans in Vintage Black with a tiny white spaghetti strap cropped Twenty Montreal Everest Thermal Top with an oversized black Balenciaga Oversized Trench Coat on top.

The model accessorized her look with a pair of Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses, a Dorsey Lab-Grown White Sapphire Riviere Necklace, and chunky Balenciaga Runner Sneakers.

Hailey and Justin have been out and about all week gearing up for the Super Bowl, and just the other night the happy couple attended Drake’s Super Bowl party. For the party, Hailey rocked a Vetements Fall 2022 ensemble featuring a long-sleeve black velvet V-neck top tucked into high-waisted baggy trousers.

She accessorized her look with a Raven Fine Jewelers Custom Diamond Necklace and a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Patent Leather.

Meanwhile, Justin opted to wear a baggy, navy blue tracksuit with white and green stripes on the jacket and pants. Under his jacket, he wore a cropped white zip-up hoodie and a ribbed tank top with a pair of chunky white sneakers.