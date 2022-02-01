Interview

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Whether She & Justin Bieber Will Have A Baby In 2022

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin and Hailey Bieber at The Royal Opera House and then at China Tang in London for dinner Pictured: Justin Beiber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL5280418 141221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin and Hailey Bieber look happy and very much in love during a dinner date at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Hailey Baldwin talked about the timeline she and her husband Justin Bieber have for starting their family in the future and explained how she feels now that she’s a ‘married’ woman.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, wants to have kids with Justin Bieber, 27, and although she plans on doing it in a specific timeframe, she also understands that the length of the process can be quite unpredictable. The model and singer, who were married in 2018, have led busy lives, but would like to start to “try” to have a family in “a couple of years.”

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,” the beauty told WSJ. Magazine in a new interview. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber places his hand on Hailey Baldwin’s stomach at the Met Gala in 2021, prompting pregnancy rumors. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

When asked if there’s any chance she and Justin would want to have a kid in 2022, she admitted that’s “definitely” not going to happen. “Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think,” she said.

Related Gallery

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin -- Pics Of The Couple

Justin Bieber and Hailey do date night with sushi ahead if his LA performance in a couple days. 21 Jul 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA773190_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Milos, GREECE - Out in the Greek sunshine, the Canadian Superstar Justin Bieber and his wife, The American Model Hailey Bieber put on a rather amorous display spotted on their romantic getaway on the Greek island of Milos. The couple were spotted out on their boat and setting the temperatures soaring by packing on the PDA with a passionate kiss out in the Greek sunshine. Justin wore a 'Drew' printed blue top with Hailey wearing a sexy striped orange bikini and blue shirt top. **SHOT ON 06/28/2021** Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber leaves dinner at Giorgio Baldi. 02 Apr 2021 Pictured: Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber. Photo credit: 007 / Photographer Group / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744023_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Hailey and Justin seem to be living life on their own terms, which is fantastic, but the doting wife still has to face the pressures of what people “assume” should happen now that she’s married.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin during a previous outing. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” she explained. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

Although Hailey has been pretty open about her marriage and family plans with Justin now and in the past, it hasn’t stopped others from speculating when they think there’s a possibility a baby could be on the way. In Sept., the lovebirds made headlines when rumors started going around that Hailey may be expecting. It all began at the Met Gala when Justin placed his hand on her stomach while posing for photos. Clearly, that rumor turned out to be false.