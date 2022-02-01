Hailey Baldwin Reveals Whether She & Justin Bieber Will Have A Baby In 2022

Hailey Baldwin talked about the timeline she and her husband Justin Bieber have for starting their family in the future and explained how she feels now that she’s a ‘married’ woman.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, wants to have kids with Justin Bieber, 27, and although she plans on doing it in a specific timeframe, she also understands that the length of the process can be quite unpredictable. The model and singer, who were married in 2018, have led busy lives, but would like to start to “try” to have a family in “a couple of years.”

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,” the beauty told WSJ. Magazine in a new interview. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

When asked if there’s any chance she and Justin would want to have a kid in 2022, she admitted that’s “definitely” not going to happen. “Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think,” she said.

Hailey and Justin seem to be living life on their own terms, which is fantastic, but the doting wife still has to face the pressures of what people “assume” should happen now that she’s married.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” she explained. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

Although Hailey has been pretty open about her marriage and family plans with Justin now and in the past, it hasn’t stopped others from speculating when they think there’s a possibility a baby could be on the way. In Sept., the lovebirds made headlines when rumors started going around that Hailey may be expecting. It all began at the Met Gala when Justin placed his hand on her stomach while posing for photos. Clearly, that rumor turned out to be false.