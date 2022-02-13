See Pics

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Head To Super Bowl Party In 1st Photos Since Shooting After Concert

BACKGRID
Halsey Super Bowl LVI: Bud Light Music Fest, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Feb 2022
West Hollywood, CA - Cardi B and Offset step out together as they hold hands exiting Drake's Super Bowl event in West Hollywood. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rebel Wilson was seen leaving the Casamigos Super Bowl LVI Pre Party in Beverly Hills. The Pitch Perfect star wore an adorable hearts sweater ahead of Valentine's Day. Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Heidi Klum DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
The couple kept solemn looks on their faces as they made their way to Drake’s Super Bowl party following the terrifying shooting the night before.

Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin were spotted for the first time since the terrifying shooting that occurred outside the pop star’s after concert party on Friday (February 11). The couple managed to look every inch the fashion icons as they kept solemn faces arriving to Drake’s Super Bowl party in West Hollywood the following day. The celeb-packed shindig at the Pacific Design Center was also reportedly attended by Cardi B, Lizzo, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx among other A-listers.

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin were spotted arriving to Drake’s Super Bowl party on February 11, 2022. (BACKGRID)

Justin led his gorgeous wife to Drake’s concert in a casual, yet super chic, wardrobe. He kept a low-profile in a white hoodie and dark blue track suit featuring white and green stripes. Showing off some bling with a few choice necklaces, Justin rocked a white tank top underneath. Hailey proved worthy of her supermodel title as she stole the spotlight in an all-black ensemble. The cover girl dared to impress in a velvet top with a plunging neckline and matching, oversized pants. Her trademark sandy blonde tressed were left long and loose with a part in the middle as she went virtually makeup free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The Hollywood It couple’s appearance came less than 24 hours after the shooting outside Justin’s party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, where three victims — a 19-year-old male, 24-year-old male and 60-year-old male — were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition. Rapper Kodak Black, 24, has been identified as one of the three victims, according to NBC News. The shooter or shooters are still on the loose and no arrests have been made, according to police. The incident is not gang related. HollywoodLife has reached out to Justin’s reps for a statement.

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber is the perfect gentleman as he escorts his wife Hailey Bieber into a party hosted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Justin performed at Pacific Design Center earlier in the night and was joined by an all star crowd at the Nice Guy for an afterparty. Justin and Hailey were at the club when a fight broke up outside resulting in shots being fired. Three people were injured. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber look stylish as they leave The Nice Guy while enjoying a night out. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin and Hailey Bieber at The Royal Opera House and then at China Tang in London for dinner Pictured: Justin Beiber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL5280418 141221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Justin was hosting the star-studded Revolve afterparty at the L.A. hotspot following his earlier pre-Super Bowl performance at the Pacific Design Center. Other than Khloe, the afterparty guest list included DrakeLeo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Kendall Jennerper TMZ. The outlet reports Kodak BlackGunna and Lil Baby were standing outside Mr. Nice Guy around 2:45 am when the fight broke out, followed by multiple gunshots. In a video obtained by TMZ, a large crowd is standing in the street when several people suddenly jump over a car and begin a brawl. Gunshots are heard seconds later, as the crowd begins screaming and dispersing.

 