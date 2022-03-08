Justin Bieber Dedicates ‘Anyone’ To ‘Beautiful Wife’ Hailey Baldwin In Concert: ‘I Love You Baby’

Justin Bieber dedicated his single ‘Anyone’ to his wife of three years at a concert in L.A. The pop star joked in the moment that Hailey ‘probably hates me right now.’

Justin Bieber, 28, took a moment to shoutout his wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, during his concert on March 7 in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner dedicated his single “Anyone” from his 2021 album Justice to Hailey. Before belting out the tune, Justin spoke about his gorgeous wife in front of the thousands of audience members and revealed that Hailey was out there in the crowd.

JUSTIN BIEBER EXPRESSING HIS LOVE FOR HAILEY IS MY FAVOURITE pic.twitter.com/EnwHEkqsag — ً (@JAILEYSWRLD) March 8, 2022

“This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife. She’s out there somewhere,” Justin said, as the crowd went absolutely wild. The “Baby” singer went on, “She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much baby. Let’s do the damn thing.”

Hailey confirmed she was watching her husband’s concert by posting videos to her Instagram Stories from the audience. The supportive wife recorded some of Justin’s performances, but she didn’t capture the moment when he shouted her out. She was sitting with a few pals including Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun.

Fans already knew that “Anyone” is all about Hailey. The song’s music video is a black and white compilation of intimate home footage of the happy couple, including romantic vacations to the desert and them embracing tenderly in bed. “You are the only one I’ll ever love / Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone / Lookin’ back on my life, you’re the only good I’ve ever done,” Justin sings in the song about the stunning model.

Justin and Hailey married in September 2018. Before the singer’s album Justice came out last year, Hailey appeared on the cover of Elle and spoke with the publication about her marriage. “I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young,” she said. “And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”