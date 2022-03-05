Hailey Baldwin Rocks Open Sweater & Flared Jeans At Paris Fashion Week — Photos

Hailey Baldwin turned heads while waving to onlookers and leaving her Paris hotel on Saturday as she flaunted her fit figure by putting her bare midriff on display.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, is impressing during Paris Fashion Week! The gorgeous model was photographed leaving her hotel on March 5 as she rocked a fashionable and sexy outfit. It included a white sweater that was open at the midriff area under a long black leather trench coat and loose blue flared out jeans.

The beauty added black square-toed shoes to the look and thin rectangle-shaped sunglasses. She also accessorized with necklaces and thick hooped earrings and had her hair tied back. The wife of Justin Bieber looked so happy during the outing as she smiled and waved to onlookers at one point.

Hailey’s Paris appearance comes just a few days after she made headlines for posting a sweet birthday tribute to Justin on social media. The doting spouse shared various PDA-filled pics and video clips of her and singer on Instagram and captioned it with a loving message.

“Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28 🥳❤️,” the message read.

In addition to her birthday post, Hailey got attention for posting a video of herself posing in a hot pink velvet bikini top and sweatpants. She was holding up her phone and filming herself in a mirror in the clip and looked incredible. Her hair was down with two pink clips in the front and she wore necklaces and flattering makeup.

When Hailey’s not wowing with her fashion and marriage, she’s doing so with her new skincare line, Rhode Skin. Although it’s a highly-anticipated line, the influencer hasn’t released many details about it yet but has been teasing fans by posting pics and tagging the line’s still-blank Instagram page. One of her latest tagged pics shows her with glowing skin while posing in a nude bra and matching underwear.