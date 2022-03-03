Hailey Baldwin Sizzles In Hot Pink Bikini Top In Sexy New Video

Hailey Baldwin proved that pink is definitely her color as she modeled a velvet bikini top with matching butterfly clips and shimmery eyeshadow.

Hailey Baldwin showed off her new swimwear in a sexy video. The 25-year-old modeled a fuschia, velvet bikini top as she pouted and smoldered at the camera. She also rocked a number of fabulous necklaces that sat at the base of her neck along with a body chain that draped around her stunning body.

She also was radiating youthful and perky vibes as she styled her wavy brunette locks with butterfly clips and rocked a shimmery pink eyeshadow. The model only continues to prove that she is a beauty queen after she recently showed off some of her skincare practices. Hailey recently launched her own skincare line and showed off how the glazed products shimmered on her skin as she rocked a nude bra and thong panties.

Hailey is married to the world-famous singer Justin Bieber. The pop star recently rang in his 28th birthday with a wild pool party at his $25.8 million mansion. The party looked super lit with a ginormous ball pit and a life-sized beer pong game. Hailey was surely there to celebrate and even left a sweet birthday tribute on her social media.

In spite of the ups and downs that come with marriage, the A-list couple has been happily married since 2018, fans want to know if they have any plans for having kids. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,” the beauty told WSJ. Magazine in a new interview. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

She insisted that fans shouldn’t expect a Bieber baby in 2022 and why that expectation bothers her. “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” she explained. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”