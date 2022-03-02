Justin Bieber Celebrates 28th Birthday With Wild Pool Party At His $25.8 Million Mansion — Photos

Justin Bieber just celebrated his 28th birthday in the best way possible: throwing a blow-out pool party at his million-dollar mansion.

Justin Bieber is newly 28 and he celebrated the affair with a lavish, super cool birthday party in the backyard of his $25.8 million Beverly Hills mansion! The “Peaches” singer, who reached his 28th on Tuesday, invited guests to the backyard of his home, where his pool was decked out with numerous inflatable toys and another area contained a balloon arch with a giant ball pit.

Justin and wife Hailey Bieber first purchased the mansion in the Beverly Park community in August 2020. The property possesses seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and sits on 2.5 acres of land. In addition to the ball pit and pool floats, the couple peppered the property with numerous birthday decorations and places for guests to mingle and hang out with each other.

In addition to the pool party, Justin received a sweet birthday message from his wife with a super romantic post. The model shared several PDA-filled photos and videos of her and the singer living their lives together in honor of the special day and added a sweet and loving caption to go with it. “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28 🥳❤️,” Hailey captioned the post.