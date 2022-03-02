See Pic

Justin Bieber Celebrates 28th Birthday With Wild Pool Party At His $25.8 Million Mansion — Photos

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Mar 2018 WEARING SUPREME
Justin Bieber drinks a coffee whilst leaving The Grove in his Ferrari in West Hollywood, California Pictured: Justin Bieber Ferrari,Justin Bieber Ferrari Justin Bieber Rick Caruso Ref: SPL1193434 111215 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
Justin Bieber drives out of Van Nuys airport after arriving back from Seattle in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Justin Bieber drives out of Van Nuys airport after arriving back from Seattle in Los Angeles,CA,Justin Bieber drives out of Van Nuys airport after arriving back from Seattle in Los Angeles CA Ref: SPL1638759 181217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Singer Justin Bieber out and about in Los Angeles. Pictured: Justin Bieber Ref: SPL5114205 080919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Justin Bieber just celebrated his 28th birthday in the best way possible: throwing a blow-out pool party at his million-dollar mansion.

Justin Bieber is newly 28 and he celebrated the affair with a lavish, super cool birthday party in the backyard of his $25.8 million Beverly Hills mansion! The “Peaches” singer, who reached his 28th on Tuesday, invited guests to the backyard of his home, where his pool was decked out with numerous inflatable toys and another area contained a balloon arch with a giant ball pit.

Justin Bieber's Beverly Hills Mansion
Justin Bieber’s Beverly Hills mansion.

Justin and wife Hailey Bieber first purchased the mansion in the Beverly Park community in August 2020. The property possesses seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and sits on 2.5 acres of land. In addition to the ball pit and pool floats, the couple peppered the property with numerous birthday decorations and places for guests to mingle and hang out with each other.

Justin Bieber's Ball Pit
Justin Bieber celebrates his 28th birthday with a giant ball pit in his backyard (BACKGRID).

Related Gallery

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Most Romantic Moments: Photos Of The Lovebirds And Their Cutest PDA

*EXCLUSIVE* Inglewood, CA - Justin Bieber walks barefoot with his wife Hailey Bieber holding his Adidas Yeezy's in his hand after the Rams win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber is the perfect gentleman as he escorts his wife Hailey Bieber into a party hosted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Justin performed at Pacific Design Center earlier in the night and was joined by an all star crowd at the Nice Guy for an afterparty. Justin and Hailey were at the club when a fight broke up outside resulting in shots being fired. Three people were injured. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber look stylish as they leave The Nice Guy while enjoying a night out. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In addition to the pool party, Justin received a sweet birthday message from his wife with a super romantic post. The model shared several PDA-filled photos and videos of her and the singer living their lives together in honor of the special day and added a sweet and loving caption to go with it. “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28 🥳❤️,” Hailey captioned the post. 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin’s birthday message to Justin Bieber. (Courtesy of Instagram)
The post showed off the lovebirds sharing a passionate kiss, cuddling and posing together, and the “Baby” crooner cheekily licking his wife’s neck while on a boat in the water. There was also an adorable photo of Justin when he was just a toddler, which helped to show how much he’s grown.
Once Hailey shared the tribute, it didn’t take long for other celebs and fans to send their own birthday wishes to the “STAY” singer. Some also commented on a few of the eye-catching moments in the post. “So sweet!” one follower wrote while another called Hailey “amazing” for her public gesture.