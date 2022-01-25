Hailey Baldwin Rocks Nude Bra & Underwear In Sexy Photos As She Teases New Skincare Line

Hailey Bieber is an expert at marketing as she flaunted her curves in a nude bra and underwear to promote her new skincare line.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, is as sexy as she is shiny while modeling products from her new skincare line Rhode. She rocked a nude bra and ruffled string thong that were sexy enough to highlight her curves but muted enough to highlight her shimmery skin. Her chest and face shined as she wore one of her new skincare producers.

“glazed 🍩🍩 skin all 2022. Tell a friend,” she captioned the post. In each pic, she zoomed in closer on herself. The last picture features her sampling some skincare products which may even be from her skincare line. In the third picture, she tagged the line, Rhode. The account doesn’t have any posts yet but already has 49.5k followers.

Hailey has been spotted hitting the gym with her pal Bella Hadid and her effort shows. The model recently showed off her body in a sexy bikini during her NYE getaway. She wore a red floral bikini as she sat down for some leisurely reading. She also had plenty of fun on the trip as she and her husband Justin Bieber visited some donkeys and sheep.

Speaking of Justin, her marriage with him seems to be going well. But there was once a time when Hailey questioned her marriage to the singer when she was struggling with committing to her marriage. “I remember I called [my mom] a few different times; one particular time we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,’” Hailey recalled on the In Good Faith With Chelsea & Judah podcast.

The “Peaches” singer was struggling with depression and Hailey was doing her best to keep it together. They ultimately decided they would push through the tough times. “Neither of us were going to be the person to say, ‘I quit,’” Hailey said. “Neither of us were going to be the one to walk away from the situation. Because we were just both like, ‘Hey, we chose to fight for this, so we’re gonna keep fighting past whatever we need to.’”