Hailey Baldwin Stuns In A Bikini, Cuddles Up To Justin Bieber & More On NYE Getaway

Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber JUSTIN BIEBER, OUR WORLD - NY Special Screening Event, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2021
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber JUSTIN BIEBER, OUR WORLD - NY Special Screening Event, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2021
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Artist of the Year' winner takes his wife out to dinner after attending the VMAs and taking home 2 'Moopersons.' At the 2021 MTV VMAs, Bieber was crowned Artist of the Year, capping off an insurgent run that's found him releasing a new album, Justice, starring in Drake's "Popstar" video, and hitting No. 1 both with his infectious tune "Peaches" and his collab with The Kid Laroi, "Stay." And he was ready to meet the moment. Accepting his latest Moonperson trophy, he spoke to that moment while also making sure to share it with those around him — namely his wife, Hailey, and a big inspiration: Travis Scott. "I look over here and I see my beautiful wife, and I just wanna say I love you so much," he said sporting a large jacket and hoodie. "Travis Scott, man, you inspire me so much. Thank you for being you." Bieber beat out Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift in the category. He was the artist nominated for the most VMAs this year, with seven. And he helped kick off the show with a heavenly joint performance with The Kid Laroi. Bieber also took another moomperson for best pop single "Peaches." Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Hailey Baldwin looked fabulous in a slew of sexy looks while on a New Year’s Eve getaway with Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner & friends.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, rang in the new year in the best way possible and she posted a slew of photos from her NYE getaway. She posted a slideshow with the caption, “Happy New Year. Life lately.” In the photos, Hailey rocked bikinis, cuddled up to her husband Justin Bieber, and went for a stroll with Kendall Jenner.

Hailey and Justin spent the new year on a remote farm with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker. In Hailey’s first photo, she rocked a pair of baggy high-waisted Vetements Jeans with a black Eterne Oversized Thermal tucked in, a long black peacoat on top, chunky black leather Fendi Oxford Shoes, and Saint Laurent Sl 462 Sunglasses.

In another photo, Hailey put her incredibly toned figure on full display in an orange patterned Gonza Loro Side Strap Bottom and matching Gonza Loro Triangle Top. She accessorized her look with a brown Holiday Ny La Hat while she read ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Another one of our favorite looks from her was the sexy Nensi Dojaka Mesh Paneled Long-Sleeved Mini Dress that she wore on New Year’s Eve. The skintight long-sleeve mini dress featured a cut out on the chest and a tight, sheer mesh bodice.

While leaving her fun getaway, Hailey looked chic and cozy in an all-black ensemble featuring skintight black leggings and an oversized chunky black sweater. She topped her look off with colorful Balenciaga Runner Sneakers, a gray beanie, and a black Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Leather Shoulder Bag.