Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Burgundy Bikini After Revealing She Wants Kids With Justin Bieber ‘One Day’ — Watch

In her latest photo dump, Hailey shared snaps of a getaway with husband Justin Bieber — including one rocking a tiny bikini.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, is back with another bikini photo! The model shared a photo dump from a recent vacation to her Instagram account on Saturday, Dec. 10, including one in a burgundy swimsuit. She added a sheer patterned cover up in the same color family over top the tiny two piece as she posed on a sandy beach, adding a throwback vibe with a red-and-white checkered bucket hat. No caption was necessary except a simple palm tree emoji!

Husband Justin Bieber, 27, also popped up in the carousel post as he sweetly kissed her cheek in one photo. His face and hair appeared to be wet from the pool or ocean, while Hailey’s makeup free skin and perfectly shaped brows glowed in the closeup. Another snap offered a close-up look at her floral printed cover-up as she sat on a neon green blanket, offering a stunning view of the picturesque ocean and clouds behind her. Close friend Justine Skye also appeared to join the couple on the getaway, giving the camera a thumbs up as she snuggled up to BFF Hailey.

The latest Instagram update comes just days after Hailey opened up about starting a family with Justin. “I literally know zero about being a mom, but I do want kids one day,” she said to friend Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on her YouTube talk show Who’s in My Bathroom?

Justin has seemingly been keen on having kids, having hinted at wanting a baby in past Instagram posts and in his Amazon Studios’ Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World.

“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget,” Justin candidly said to the BareMinerals model before his New Year’s Eve 2020 concert. “In 2021?” Hailey questioned as Justin clarified he meant he wanted to “start trying” at the end of the year. “We shall see,” she trailed off.

In a post marking Hailey’s 23rd birthday back in 2019, the Drew House founder also teased that “next season” would include “babies.” He added, “Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way.”