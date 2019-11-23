Hailey Baldwin Enjoys Low-Key 23rd Birthday Celebration With Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram on Nov. 23 to share some pics and video from her small birthday celebration with Justin Bieber and it included a lot of snacks and a gorgeous cake.

It looks like Hailey Baldwin is enjoying a very sweet 23rd birthday! The model shared some photos and video to her Instagram page on Nov. 23 and showed off the low-key celebration she’s having with husband Justin Bieber, 25, and let’s just say, there were plenty of desserts! In the pics, a box of donuts can be seen along with a cake that reads, “Happy Birthday Hailey” as well as a box of cupcakes. The blonde beauty also showed off a bottle of red wine and flowers.

Before her latest posts, Hailey shared a bunch of birthday posts from family and friends and there were plenty. Justin also took to social media on her actual birthday, Nov. 22, to share his wife a special birthday message. “Happy birthday babes,” he captioned a birthday post. “You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES.”

The comment definitely got fans’ attention since Justin mentioned babies. The lovebirds, who were married in Sept. 2018, have been open about wanting a family in the future. Although they never confirmed when exactly, we think Justin’s message gives us a hint that it could be as early as next year! Either way, they have seemed to take full advantage of their newlywed bliss with nonstop trips together and a lot of PDA!

It’s awesome to see Hailey and Justin spending time together on yet another special occasion. They always know how to awe and inspire fans no matter what they’re celebrating!