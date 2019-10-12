Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Hottest Couple Pics Ever: PDA & More

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are a happily married couple now and we couldn’t be happier for them. Over the years, this couple has made us swoon with their romantic PDA.

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, just had their second wedding to celebrate their epic love. The couple was officially married in Sept. 2018 but they had a lavish wedding in South Carolina one year later. Hailey was the most beautiful bride in a gorgeous Off-White wedding dress. The couple is head over heels in love and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.

Any time Justin and Hailey are out together, they can’t keep their hands off each other. From kissing on the streets of NYC to her straddling him outside the studio, they have turned up the heat big time with their PDA. Just days after their South Carolina wedding, Justin and Hailey had a romantic picnic date in Los Angeles. The couple shared a passionate kiss as they settled on the grass for their lunch date. These two are clearly in the midst of the honeymoon phase!

Justin and Hailey’s relationship has been quite the roller coaster, but their love has prevailed. They first started dating in 2015 and were on and off for years up until they reconnected in June 2018. They first reunited in Miami and were pretty much been inseparable after that. The reconciliation came as quite a surprise to fans, especially since Hailey did an interview just weeks before, in which she made it clear that they were nothing more than friends. However, these two just couldn’t stay away from each other and their love continued to grow stronger.

Justin would later pop the question to Hailey in July 2018. Justin proposed with a gorgeous engagement ring in hand that cost over a whopping $500,000. Just a few months after proposing, Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a New York City courthouse. This couple is meant to be and we hope they continue to show off their love.